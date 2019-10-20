Burwill : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director, Member of Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 24)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Board hereby announces that Mr. Cui Shu Ming resigned as Independent Non-Executive Director, member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 18 October 2019.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Burwill Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Cui Shu Ming ("Mr. Cui") resigned as Independent Non-Executive Director, member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company because he plans to reduce workload for his personal reason all with effect from 18 October 2019.

Mr. Cui had confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board and there were no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Cui Shu Ming for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

Following the resignation of Mr. Cui, the Company currently has no Independent Non-Executive Director, no member in the Audit Committee and does not comprising a majority of independent non-executive directors in the Remuneration Committee of the Company. As such, the Company is temporarily not compliant with Rule 3.10(1), Rule 3.10A, Rule 3.21 and Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules. The Company is in the process of identifying suitable candidates to act as Independent Non-Executive Director, member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company and the appointments will be made as soon as practicable.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Chan Shing, Mr. Sit Hoi Tung, Mr. Sham Kai Man and Mr. Ng Man Fai, Matthew as executive directors; and Mr. Huang Shenglan as non-executive director.