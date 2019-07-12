Burwill : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Registered Office

Log in
07/12/2019 | 12:55am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 24)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF REGISTERED OFFICE

The board of directors of Burwill Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of the registered office of the Company will be changed to the following with effect from 15 July 2019:-

Victoria Place, 5th Floor 31 Victoria Street Hamilton HM 10 Bermuda

By Order of the Board

Burwill Holdings Limited

KWOK Wai Lam

Director

Hong Kong, 12 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Chan Shing, Mr. Sit Hoi Tung, Mr. Kwok Wai Lam and Mr. Sham Kai Man as executive directors, Mr. Cui Shu Ming, Mr. Tsang Kwok Wa and Mr. Cheung Sing Din as independent non-executive directors; and Mr. Huang Shenglan as non-executive director.

Disclaimer

Burwill Holdings Limited published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 04:54:01 UTC
