Burwill : Announcements and Notices - Production Line of Lithium Salt Project in Jiangxi Officially Ignited

PRODUCTION LINE OF LITHIUM SALT PROJECT IN JIANGXI

OFFICIALLY IGNITED

The Board of Directors of Burwill Holdings Limited is pleased to announce that its 15,000-ton lithium salts joint-venture project, located in Yichun, Jiangxi Province, officially ignited on 28 August 2018, after about a year of construction and installation. It is expected that the commissioning of the equipment will be completed within a few months to reach the designed production capacity.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Chan Shing, Mr. Sit Hoi Tung, Mr. Kwok Wai Lam and Mr. Sham Kai Man as executive directors; Mr. Cui Shu Ming, Mr. Chan Ming Fai, Mr. Tsang Kwok Wa and Mr. Cheung Sing Din as independent non-executive directors; and Mr. Huang Shenglan as non-executive director.