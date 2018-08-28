Log in
Burwill : Announcements and Notices - Production Line of Lithium Salt Project in Jiangxi Officially Ignited

08/28/2018 | 06:42am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 24)

PRODUCTION LINE OF LITHIUM SALT PROJECT IN JIANGXI

OFFICIALLY IGNITED

The Board of Directors of Burwill Holdings Limited is pleased to announce that its 15,000-ton lithium salts joint-venture project, located in Yichun, Jiangxi Province, officially ignited on 28 August 2018, after about a year of construction and installation. It is expected that the commissioning of the equipment will be completed within a few months to reach the designed production capacity.

By order of the Board Burwill Holdings Limited

KWOK Wai Lam

Director

Hong Kong, 28 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Chan Shing, Mr. Sit Hoi Tung, Mr. Kwok Wai Lam and Mr. Sham Kai Man as executive directors; Mr. Cui Shu Ming, Mr. Chan Ming Fai, Mr. Tsang Kwok Wa and Mr. Cheung Sing Din as independent non-executive directors; and Mr. Huang Shenglan as non-executive director.

Disclaimer

Burwill Holdings Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:41:04 UTC
