BURWILL HOLDINGS LTD

(0024)
Burwill : Announcements and Notices - Shipment and Delivery Information of Bald Hill's Lithium Concentrate

05/23/2019 | 05:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 24)

SHIPMENT AND DELIVERY INFORMATION OF

BALD HILL'S LITHIUM CONCENTRATE

The Board of Directors of Burwill Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that since the first shipment in May 2018, all together reached 11 shipments, the forth batch of 11,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate in 2019 was loaded on the MV GLOBAL PASSION for China on 22 May 2019. The offtake rights to the Bald Hill lithium project in western Australia is owned by Jiangxi Bao Jiang Lithium Industrial Limited, which Burwill Lithium Company Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) holds 50% of shares of the joint venture.

The Company will announce the shipment and delivery information of the Bald Hill project from time to time.

Picture 1MV GLOBAL PASSION freighter in the port of Esperance

1

Picture 2 Loading on MV GLOBAL PASSION

By order of the Board

Burwill Holdings Limited

KWOK Wai Lam

Director

Hong Kong, 23 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Chan Shing, Mr. Sit Hoi Tung, Mr. Kwok Wai Lam and Mr. Sham Kai Man as executive directors; Mr. Cui Shu Ming, Mr. Tsang Kwok Wa and Mr. Cheung Sing Din as independent non-executive directors; and Mr. Huang Shenglan as non-executive director.

2

Disclaimer

Burwill Holdings Limited published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 09:12:04 UTC
