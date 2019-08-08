Log in
BURWILL HOLDINGS LTD

(0024)
Burwill : Memorandum of Association and Bye-laws

08/08/2019

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Memorandum of Association

and Bye-Laws

(as amended by Special Resolution passed on 10 June 2015)

_________________________

Incorporated the 25th day of July, 1989

_________________________

This consolidated version adopted by special resolution passed on 10 June 2015.

The English version shall prevail in case of any discrepancies and/or inconsistencies.

FORM NO. 3a

Registration No. 14851

BERMUDA

CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

ON CHANGE OF NAME

I HEREBY CERTIFY that in accordance with section 10 of the Companies Act 1981 WellNet Holdings Limited by resolution and with the approval of the Registrar of Companies has changed its name and was registered as Burwill Holdings Limited on the 3rd day of June, 2004.

Given under my hand and the Seal of the

REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 9th day of

June, 2004

(signed)

for Registrar of Companies

FORM NO. 3a

Registration No. 14851

BERMUDA

CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

ON CHANGE OF NAME

I HEREBY CERTIFY that in accordance with section 10 of the Companies Act 1981 BURWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED by resolution and with the approval of the Registrar of Companies has changed its name and was registered as WellNet Holdings Limited on the 29th day of October, 1999.

Given under my hand and the Seal of the

REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 4th day of

November, 1999.

(signed)

for Registrar of Companies

FORM NO. 6

BERMUDA

CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

I hereby in accordance with the provisions of section 14 of the Companies Act, 1981, issue this Certificate of Incorporation and do certify that on the 25th day of July 1989

BURWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED

was registered by me in the Register maintained by me under the provisions of the said section and that the status of the said company is that of a local/ exempted company.

Given under my hand this 25th day of July 1989

(signed)

Registrar of Companies

FORM NO. 7a

Registration No. 14851

BERMUDA

CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT OF

MEMORANDUM OF INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL

THIS IS TO CERTIFY that a Memorandum of Increase of Share Capital

Of

Burwill Holdings Limited

was delivered to the Registrar of Companies on the 26th day of June 2019 in accordance with section 45(3) of the Companies Act 1981 ("the Act").

Given under my hand and Seal of the

REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this

26th day of July 2019

(signed)

Maria Boodram

for Registrar of Companies

Capital prior to increase:

HK$ 680,000,000.00

Amount of increase:

HK$ 200,000,000.00

Present Capital:

HK$ 880,000,000.00

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Burwill Holdings Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 09:34:01 UTC
