Burwill : Memorandum of Association and Bye-laws

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) Memorandum of Association and Bye-Laws (as amended by Special Resolution passed on 10 June 2015) _________________________ Incorporated the 25th day of July, 1989 _________________________ This consolidated version adopted by special resolution passed on 10 June 2015. The English version shall prevail in case of any discrepancies and/or inconsistencies.

FORM NO. 3a Registration No. 14851 BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION ON CHANGE OF NAME I HEREBY CERTIFY that in accordance with section 10 of the Companies Act 1981 WellNet Holdings Limited by resolution and with the approval of the Registrar of Companies has changed its name and was registered as Burwill Holdings Limited on the 3rd day of June, 2004. Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 9th day of June, 2004 (signed) for Registrar of Companies

FORM NO. 3a Registration No. 14851 BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION ON CHANGE OF NAME I HEREBY CERTIFY that in accordance with section 10 of the Companies Act 1981 BURWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED by resolution and with the approval of the Registrar of Companies has changed its name and was registered as WellNet Holdings Limited on the 29th day of October, 1999. Given under my hand and the Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 4th day of November, 1999. (signed) for Registrar of Companies

FORM NO. 6 BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION I hereby in accordance with the provisions of section 14 of the Companies Act, 1981, issue this Certificate of Incorporation and do certify that on the 25th day of July 1989 BURWILL HOLDINGS LIMITED was registered by me in the Register maintained by me under the provisions of the said section and that the status of the said company is that of a local/ exempted company. Given under my hand this 25th day of July 1989 (signed) Registrar of Companies

FORM NO. 7a Registration No. 14851 BERMUDA CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT OF MEMORANDUM OF INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL THIS IS TO CERTIFY that a Memorandum of Increase of Share Capital Of Burwill Holdings Limited was delivered to the Registrar of Companies on the 26th day of June 2019 in accordance with section 45(3) of the Companies Act 1981 ("the Act"). Given under my hand and Seal of the REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES this 26th day of July 2019 (signed) Maria Boodram for Registrar of Companies Capital prior to increase: HK$ 680,000,000.00 Amount of increase: HK$ 200,000,000.00 Present Capital: HK$ 880,000,000.00

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.