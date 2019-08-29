Burwill : Resumption Guidance; Delay in Publication of Interim Results and Despatch of Interim Report for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019 and Continued Suspension of Trading

The Stock Exchange requests the Company to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction before trading in its securities is allowed to resume and, for this purpose, the Company has the primary responsibility to devise its action plan for resumption. The Stock Exchange further indicates that it may modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Shareholders

On 27 August 2019, the Company received from the Stock Exchange the following resumption guidance (the " Resumption Guidance") for the Company:

References are made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 21 August 2019 in relation to breach of covenants under the Facility Agreement and triggered cross-defaults under the other loan facilities entered into between members of the Group and its other lenders, including without limitation, the Subscription Agreements, and trading suspension in the shares of the Company; (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 22 and 23 August 2019 in relation to the changes of Directors; and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 20 August 2019 in relation to the convening of a meeting of the Board. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the abovementioned announcements unless otherwise stated.

Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange")

Under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended from trading for a continuous period of 18 months. In the case of the Company, the 18-month period expires on 18 February 2021. If the Company fails to remedy the issue(s) causing its trading suspension, fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction and resume trading in the Shares by 19 February 2021, the Listing Department will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing. Under Rules 6.01 and 6.10 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter specific remedial period, where appropriate.

The Company is taking appropriate steps to resolve the issues causing its trading suspension and will keep the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Pursuant to Rules 13.49(6) and 13.48(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish an announcement in respect of its interim results (the " 2019 Interim Results") and despatch its interim report (the " 2019 Interim Report"), for the six months ended 30 June 2019, not later than two months (i.e. on or before 31 August 2019) and three months (i.e. on or before 30 September 2019), respectively, after the end of the first six months of its financial year. The board of directors (" Board") of the Company wishes to inform the Shareholders that, there will be a delay in the release of the 2019 Interim Results as the Company requires additional time to seek professional advice and to evaluate and confirm the relevant content and disclosure in the 2019 Interim Results. As a result of which, it is expected that there will be a delay in publishing the 2019 Interim Results on or before 31 August 2019, and despatching the 2019 Interim Report to the Shareholders on or before 30 September 2019.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders (i) the date of the meeting of the Board to consider and approve the 2019 Interim Results; (ii) the date of the release of the 2019 Interim Results; and (iii) the date of despatch of the 2019 Interim Report, as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN THE SHARES

Trading in the shares of the Company has been suspended since 19 August 2019 and will continue to be suspended until further notice. Holders of the shares of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

