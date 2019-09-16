Log in
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Burwill Holdings Ltd    0024

BURWILL HOLDINGS LTD

(0024)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Burwill : Shipment and Delivery Information of Bald Hill's Lithium Concentrate

0
09/16/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 24)

SHIPMENT AND DELIVERY INFORMATION OF

BALD HILL'S LITHIUM CONCENTRATE

The Board of Directors of Burwill Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that since the first shipment in May 2018, all together reached 13 shipments, the sixth batch of 10,722 tonnes of lithium concentrate in 2019 which loaded on vessel MV NORD SINCERE was berthed at Zhang Jia Gang port of China on 13 September 2019 and has been completed discharge on the next date of 14 September. The offtake rights to the Bald Hill lithium project in western Australia is owned by Jiangxi Bao Jiang Lithium Industrial Limited, which Burwill Lithium Company Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) holds 50% of shares of the joint venture.

The Company will announce the shipment and delivery information of the Bald Hill project from time to time.

1

By order of the Board

Burwill Holdings Limited

SIT Hoi Tung

Director

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Chan Shing, Mr. Sit Hoi Tung, Mr. Sham Kai Man and Mr. Ng Man Fai, Matthew as executive directors; Mr. Cui Shu Ming as independent non-executive director; and Mr. Huang Shenglan as non-executive director.

2

Disclaimer

Burwill Holdings Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:16:09 UTC
