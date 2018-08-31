Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  Buwog AG    BWOA   AT00BUWOG001

BUWOG AG (BWOA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/31 03:30:00 pm
29.74 EUR   +0.47%
03:05pBUWOG AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:45pBUWOG AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with t..
EQ
11:47aBUWOG AG : Results for the 2017/18 Financial Year
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BUWOG AG: Release of a Financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 03:05pm CEST

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: BUWOG AG / Release of Financial Reports
BUWOG AG: Release of a Financial report

31.08.2018 / 15:01
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BUWOG AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German: https://www.buwog.com/de/investor-relations/berichte English: https://www.buwog.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BUWOG AG
Hietzinger Kai 131
1130 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.buwog.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719637  31.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719637&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUWOG AG
03:05pBUWOG AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:45pBUWOG AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
11:47aBUWOG AG : Results for the 2017/18 Financial Year
PU
09:00aBUWOG AG : Invitation to the 5th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
EQ
08:30aBUWOG AG : Results for the 2017/18 Financial Year
EQ
08/30BUWOG : celebrates key transfer for 181 rental apartments
PU
08/23BUWOG AG : annual earnings release
08/16BUWOG : topping out for Grinzinger Allee 6-8
PU
08/13BUWOG : Vonovia's Cash Compensation For BUWOG Minority Shareholders Set At EUR 2..
AQ
08/12AD HOC-ANNOUNCEMENT : Cash compensation for BUWOG's minority shareholders set at..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 245 M
EBIT 2018 464 M
Net income 2018 299 M
Debt 2018 1 659 M
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 12,01
P/E ratio 2019 13,07
EV / Sales 2018 21,8x
EV / Sales 2019 20,3x
Capitalization 3 683 M
Chart BUWOG AG
Duration : Period :
Buwog AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUWOG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,5 €
Spread / Average Target -7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joachim Riedl Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Buch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herwig Teufelsdorfer Chief Operating Officer
Klaus Hübner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Raphael Lygnos Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUWOG AG3.06%4 302
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%38 465
VONOVIA7.90%26 676
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 125
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN19.99%18 127
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 136
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.