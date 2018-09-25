Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 09/25 09:24:13 am
30.3400 EUR   +0.13%
OFFRE

BUWOG AG: Release of a Financial report

0
09/25/2018 | 09:00am CEST

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: BUWOG AG / Release of Financial Reports
BUWOG AG: Release of a Financial report

25.09.2018 / 08:53
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BUWOG AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report: Interim report Q1
German: https://www.buwog.com/de/investor-relations/berichte English: https://www.buwog.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports


25.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BUWOG AG
Hietzinger Kai 131
1130 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.buwog.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

726767  25.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=726767&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 236 M
EBIT 2019 386 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 717 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 13,38
P/E ratio 2020 14,50
EV / Sales 2019 23,2x
EV / Sales 2020 21,5x
Capitalization 3 763 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,0 €
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joachim Riedl Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Buch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herwig Teufelsdorfer Chief Operating Officer
Klaus Hübner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Raphael Lygnos Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUWOG AG5.50%4 419
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%41 266
VONOVIA0.12%25 689
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%22 124
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN12.84%17 597
VINGROUP JSC--.--%13 518
