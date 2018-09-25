|
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: BUWOG AG / Release of Financial Reports
BUWOG AG: Release of a Financial report
25.09.2018 / 08:53
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BUWOG AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q1
German: https://www.buwog.com/de/investor-relations/berichte
English: https://www.buwog.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
25.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de