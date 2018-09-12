BUWOG: City Apartments now ready to move into

Handover of keys for 144 privately financed freehold apartments directly on the River Wien

Two to four room apartments ranging from approx. 46 sqm to 107 sqm

~ 73 % of the residential units already sold

The BUWOG project "City Apartments an der Wien", location at Rechte Wienzeile 229 in Vienna's 12th District, was handed over to the new residents on 11 September 2018 together with Gabriele Votava, District Director for Meidling. The 144 privately financed freehold apartments incorporate the usual BUWOG high quality standards. These include underfloor heating, exclusive parquet flooring and tiling in all residential units, as well as large windows which not only let in a lot of daylight, but also provide the highest level of indoor comfort. In addition, all residential units have open spaces such as a balcony, loggia or private garden. The Podsedensek firm of architects was responsible for the architecture.

"City Apartments is a showcase project for urban living, enabling the residents to create their own peaceful oasis not far from the activity of the city", said Andreas Holler, Managing Director of the BUWOG Group in Austria, who is responsible for the development. Situated directly on the River Wien, the project offers optimal infrastructure: shops, schools and childcare facilities. Doctors and public authorities can be quickly reached, and options for recreational activities are also not far away. The extensive grounds of Schönbrunn are ideal for jogging, walking and relaxation, and the Auer-Welsbach-Park with its children's playground and large area for dogs as well as the Theresienbad-Park are a few minutes away by foot. Due to their location on the Rechte Wienzeile, the "City Apartments" also have excellent transportation links, both to the Wiener Linien network (U4 "Schönbrunn" and "Meidling Hauptstrasse" and U6 "Niederhofstrasse").as well as to major roads (A1 western junction and A2 southern junction). The combination of premium features, careful space design, intelligent layout and central location also make the "City Apartments" an attractive project for investors.

There are only a few apartments left waiting for a new owner.

About the BUWOG Group

The BUWOG Group is the leading German-Austrian full-service provider in the residential property business and now looks back on 67 years of expertise. Its property portfolio encompasses more than 48,800 units and is located in Germany and Austria. In addition to Asset Management, the entire value chain of the residential sector is covered by Property Sales and Property Development. The shares of BUWOG AG have been listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt am Main, Vienna and Warsaw since the end of April 2014. The primary shareholder of BUWOG AG is the DAX 30-listed Vonovia SE, Germany's leading residential company nationwide.



Credit: BUWOG / Stephan Huger