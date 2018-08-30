BUWOG : celebrates key transfer for 181 rental apartments

8/30/18

Another phase of construction has been completed in what is currently BUWOG's biggest Vienna construction project - RIVUS with 500 apartments. 181 affordable rental apartments have been built as part of the Vienna Housing Initiative at the address Walter Jurmann Gasse 2C in the 23rd district near the River Liesing. The transfer of the keys to residents was celebrated together with Liesing's District Manager Gerald Bischof, City Council member Kurt Stürzenbecher and BUWOG Managing Director Andreas Holler.

"RIVUS III is an excellent example of the good cooperation between the city of Vienna and the private developer BUWOG . The Vienna Housing Initiative gives us the chance to build privately financed and simultaneously affordable rental apartments. Privately financed condominiums will be added to the supply in the RIVUS project as a whole. We are also creating optimal infrastructure such as a school and a supermarket," says BUWOG Managing Director Andreas Holler, explaining the RIVUS concept.

The firm LORENZATELIERS ZT is responsible for the architecture of the ensemble of buildings. RIVUS III is divided into three point blocks and provides all residents with open areas such as a balcony, terrace or private garden. A private underground garage is available to all RIVUS III residents, as are the spacious common areas of the RIVUS facility as a whole. The placement of the 181 rental apartments was handled together by BUWOG and the Vienna Housing Service. Apartments are still available at present - interested parties are invited to register under miete@rivus.buwog.com.

About the BUWOG Group

The BUWOG Group is the leading German-Austrian full-service provider in the residential property business and now looks back on 67 years of expertise. Its property portfolio encompasses more than 48,800 units and is located in Germany and Austria. In addition to Asset Management, the entire value chain of the residential sector is covered by Property Sales and Property Development. The shares of BUWOG AG have been listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt am Main, Vienna and Warsaw since the end of April 2014. The primary shareholder of BUWOG AG is the DAX 30-listed Vonovia SE, Germany's leading residential company nationwide.

Credit: BUWOG / Stephan Huger