BUZZI UNICEM (BZU)

BUZZI UNICEM (BZU)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/19 10:02:12 am
18.565 EUR   +0.27%
09:23a BUZZI UNICEM : ENERGY STAR certification in the USA
09/18BUZZI UNICEM : starts the buyback program
09/11BUZZI UNICEM : Investors’ presentation document published
Buzzi Unicem : ENERGY STAR certification in the USA

09/19/2018 | 09:23am CEST

September 19, 2018

The Buzzi Unicem manufacturing facilities in Chattanooga (Tennessee), Festus (Missouri), Maryneal (Texas) and San Antonio (Texas) have earned 2018 ENERGY STAR® certifications from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recognizing their superior energy performance among similar facilities in the industry.
The ENERGY STAR ® program focuses on strategic energy management and emphasizes the importance of demonstrating environmental leadership for future generations. Receipt of the ENERGY STAR certification means these plants perform in the top 25 percent of similar facilities in the US.
This is the tenth consecutive year that some Buzzi Unicem facilities have earned the ENERGY STAR recognition and achieved this noteworthy certification. In meeting these strict qualifications, these facilities are saving energy, conserving resources and helping protect the environment by using less energy than peer facilities.

Disclaimer

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 07:22:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 911 M
EBIT 2018 395 M
Net income 2018 317 M
Debt 2018 675 M
Yield 2018 1,12%
P/E ratio 2018 12,23
P/E ratio 2019 11,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 3 499 M
Chart BUZZI UNICEM
Duration : Period :
Buzzi Unicem Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUZZI UNICEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,6 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Buzzi Co-CEO, Director & Chief Executive-Finance
Michele Buzzi Co-CEO, Director & Chief Executive-Operations
Enrico Buzzi Executive Chairman
Paolo Burlando Non-Executive Director
Gianfelice Mario Rocca Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUZZI UNICEM-17.71%3 907
LAFARGEHOLCIM-18.87%28 298
CRH PLC-7.41%26 622
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY19.02%26 205
ULTRATECH CEMENT-6.13%15 550
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-26.96%15 206
