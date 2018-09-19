Buzzi Unicem : ENERGY STAR certification in the USA

September 19, 2018

The Buzzi Unicem manufacturing facilities in Chattanooga (Tennessee), Festus (Missouri), Maryneal (Texas) and San Antonio (Texas) have earned 2018 ENERGY STAR® certifications from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), recognizing their superior energy performance among similar facilities in the industry.

The ENERGY STAR ® program focuses on strategic energy management and emphasizes the importance of demonstrating environmental leadership for future generations. Receipt of the ENERGY STAR certification means these plants perform in the top 25 percent of similar facilities in the US.

This is the tenth consecutive year that some Buzzi Unicem facilities have earned the ENERGY STAR recognition and achieved this noteworthy certification. In meeting these strict qualifications, these facilities are saving energy, conserving resources and helping protect the environment by using less energy than peer facilities.

