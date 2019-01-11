Buzzi Unicem : Investors' presentation document published

This is to inform that Buzzi Unicem has made available on the company's websitewww.buzziunicem.com, Investors/Reports and Presentations section, as well as on the authorized storage system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., (www.emarketstorage.com) the document relating to the Forum 2019 organized by ODDO BHF, held today in Lyon.
Casale Monferrato, January 11, 2019
Company contacts.
Investor Relations Assistant
Ileana Colla
Phone. +39 0142 416 404
Email: icolla@buzziunicem.it
Disclaimer
Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 08:58:09 UTC