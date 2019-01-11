Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Buzzi Unicem    BZU   IT0001347308

BUZZI UNICEM (BZU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/11 04:33:46 am
16.263 EUR   +0.70%
2017BUZZI UNICEM SPA : quaterly earnings release
2017BUZZI UNICEM SPA : annual earnings release
2014BUZZI UNICEM SPA : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Buzzi Unicem : Investors' presentation document published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 03:59am EST

This is to inform that Buzzi Unicem has made available on the company's websitewww.buzziunicem.com, Investors/Reports and Presentations section, as well as on the authorized storage system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., (www.emarketstorage.com) the document relating to the Forum 2019 organized by ODDO BHF, held today in Lyon.


Casale Monferrato, January 11, 2019


Company contacts.
Investor Relations Assistant
Ileana Colla
Phone. +39 0142 416 404
Email: icolla@buzziunicem.it

Disclaimer

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 08:58:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUZZI UNICEM
03:59aBUZZI UNICEM : Investors' presentation document published
PU
201811 : 37 - Informativa su acquisto di azioni proprie
PU
201809 : 20 - Investors' presentation document published
PU
2018BUZZI UNICEM : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
2018BUZZI UNICEM : Trading update at 30 September 2018
PU
2018BUZZI UNICEM : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
2018BUZZI UNICEM : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
2018BUZZI UNICEM : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
2018EUROPE : European shares edge up as earnings flurry quells Fed angst
RE
2018BUZZI UNICEM : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 882 M
EBIT 2018 369 M
Net income 2018 307 M
Debt 2018 807 M
Yield 2018 1,10%
P/E ratio 2018 10,92
P/E ratio 2019 10,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 3 097 M
Chart BUZZI UNICEM
Duration : Period :
Buzzi Unicem Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUZZI UNICEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,9 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Buzzi Co-CEO, Director & Chief Executive-Finance
Michele Buzzi Co-CEO, Director & Chief Executive-Operations
Enrico Buzzi Executive Chairman
Paolo Burlando Non-Executive Director
Gianfelice Mario Rocca Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUZZI UNICEM7.49%3 559
LAFARGEHOLCIM8.02%26 909
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY0.17%23 538
CRH PLC6.95%23 068
ULTRATECH CEMENT-4.33%14 865
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY4.28%13 656
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.