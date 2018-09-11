Log in
BUZZI UNICEM
News

Buzzi Unicem : Investors' presentation document published

09/11/2018

September 11, 2018

This is to inform that Buzzi Unicem has made available on the company's website www.buzziunicem.it, Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations section, as well as on the authorized storage system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., (www.emarketstorage.com) the document relating to the Investor Roadshow organized by Mediobanca Securities, held today in Paris.

Company contacts:
Investor Relations Assistant
Ileana Colla
Phone. +39 0142 416 404
Email: icolla@buzziunicem.it

Disclaimer

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:41:04 UTC
