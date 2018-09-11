Buzzi Unicem : Investors’ presentation document published

September 11, 2018
This is to inform that Buzzi Unicem has made available on the company's website www.buzziunicem.it, Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations section, as well as on the authorized storage system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., (www.emarketstorage.com) the document relating to the Investor Roadshow organized by Mediobanca Securities, held today in Paris.
Company contacts:
Investor Relations Assistant
Ileana Colla
Phone. +39 0142 416 404
Email: icolla@buzziunicem.it
