Buzzi Unicem : Investors’ presentation document published

September 11, 2018

This is to inform that Buzzi Unicem has made available on the company's website www.buzziunicem.it, Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations section, as well as on the authorized storage system managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., (www.emarketstorage.com) the document relating to the Investor Roadshow organized by Mediobanca Securities, held today in Paris.

Company contacts:

Investor Relations Assistant

Ileana Colla

Phone. +39 0142 416 404

Email: icolla@buzziunicem.it

