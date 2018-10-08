Buzzi Unicem : becomes member of the Global Cement and Concrete Association

October 08, 2018

Last September Buzzi Unicem joined the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). Founded in early 2018, the association currently includes among its membership 16 leading companies in the cement and concrete production sector, representing over 30% of the global production capacity.

GCCA's mission is to interact with international institutions and the major stakeholders to ensure that cement and concrete are recognized as essential elements in achieving the objectives of sustainable development, and to coordinate the efforts of the building industry to improve and innovate its production processes.

Needless to say, GCCA is working closely with the national and regional associations already in existence. The US-based Portland Cement Association (PCA) was the first to join the association.

