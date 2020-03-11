BW LPG : Mandatory Notification of Trade

Log in
03/11/2020 | 03:07am EDT
Mandatory Notification of Trade
(Singapore, 11 March 2020) On 10 March 2020, BW Group Limited purchased 400,000 shares in BW LPG Limited ('BW LPG', the 'Company', OSE ticker code: 'BWLPG.OL') in the market at an average price of NOK 34.9213 per share. Following this transaction, BW Group Limited holds 60,514,242 shares (42.63%) in BW LPG Limited. For further information, please contact: Elaine Ong, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer BW LPG Limited Tel: +65 6705 5506 E-mail: elaine.ong@bwlpg.com Iver Baatvik Head of Investor Relations BW LPG Limited Tel: +65 6705 5519 E-mail: iver.baatvik@bwlpg.com About BW LPG BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com. BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW Group controls a fleet of over 360 ships which includes product tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, dry cargo carriers, crude oil supertankers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

BW LPG Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 07:05:23 UTC
