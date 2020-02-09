Log in
BW LPG LIMITED

News 
02/09/2020 | 10:43pm EST
BW LPG declares option for additional four LPG dual-fuel engines, bringing our investment to eight
(Singapore, 10 February 2020) BW LPG announced today that it has exercised an option for the delivery of four additional LPG dual-fuel engines. With this, BW LPG has committed to retrofit eight vessels with pioneering propulsion technology. This announcement follows a press release dated 30 August 2018, where BW LPG announced a world's first initiative to retrofit four LPG dual-fuel engines in its fleet. BW LPG, together with Class (DNV GL), Wärtsilä Gas Solutions and MAN ES, has since subjected the prototype to rigorous tests successfully, with performance exceeding expectations. When retrofitting is complete, BW LPG will reap benefits across many fronts such as fuel cost and voyage efficiencies. Most importantly, this represents a significant step forward in our efforts at reducing air emissions. The retrofitting of the first four LPG dual-fuel engines into four Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) is taking place as planned this year. Says Anders Onarheim, BW LPG CEO, 'As the world's largest owner and operator of VLGCs, BW LPG leverages on our scale and deep expertise in maritime shipping to invest in R&D and implement pioneering technology onboard that will push our industry towards decarbonization - technology that can be implemented on at least 50 percent of current global VLGC fleet without the need for dedicated newbuilding orders. This is our commitment to sustainable development, which we pursue while keeping our focus on safe and reliable operations, so that we can continue to provide industry-leading customer service and generate better returns for our shareholders.' For further information on the benefits of LPG as a marine fuel, visit https://www.bwlpg.com/our-fleet/lpg-propulsion. For further information, please contact: Elaine Ong, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer BW LPG Limited Tel: +65 6705 5506 E-mail: elaine.ong@bwlpg.com Iver Baatvik Head of Investor Relations BW LPG Limited Tel: +65 6705 5519 E-mail: iver.baatvik@bwlpg.com About BW LPG BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) and Large Gas Carriers (LGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 4 million cbm. With four decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers. More information about BW LPG can be found at www.bwlpg.com. BW LPG is associated with BW Group, one of the world's leading shipping groups. BW's controlled fleet of over 360 ships includes product tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, floating storage and regasification (FSRU) units, dry cargo carriers and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

BW LPG Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 03:42:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 552 M
EBIT 2019 278 M
Net income 2019 234 M
Debt 2019 1 104 M
Yield 2019 12,4%
P/E ratio 2019 4,14x
P/E ratio 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales2019 3,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 953 M
Chart BW LPG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BW LPG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BW LPG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,88  $
Last Close Price 6,88  $
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Onarheim Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Andreas Sohmen-Pao Chairman
Pontus Berg Senior VP-Technical & Operations
Yi Ling Elaine Ong Chief Financial Officer
Knut-Helge Knutsen Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BW LPG LIMITED-8.87%1 159
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-44.76%1 358
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-35.39%888
DORIAN LPG LTD.-17.64%740
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-31.22%655
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-33.54%513
