BW OFFSHORE LIMITED (BWO)
BW Offshore: First Oil produced by the BW Adolo FPSO

09/17/2018 | 07:13am CEST

BW Offshore is pleased to announce that first oil from the BW Adolo FPSO was safely achieved on 16 September 2018, 18 months after the initial investment was made in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon.

'We have achieved first oil from the Dussafu license within budget and on schedule', said Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Offshore. 'The execution of the Dussafu project confirms the attractiveness of our model by combining proven resources, a resourceful organisation and access to production assets to achieve short time-to-oil.'

The BW Adolo arrived in Gabon in late July and hook up of mooring systems and installation of risers and umbilicals were completed in September. The project was safely completed without any harm to people or the environment.

The FPSO is installed on the Tortue field, one of five proven discoveries in the Dussafu license. The BW Adolo is a converted VLCC with a production capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day. The vessel has undergone an increased life extension scope enabling an extended production profile on the back of positive reserve developments.

'Our first priority now is to complete start-up activities and stabilise production on BW Adolo. We will at the same time work towards the final investment decision on Tortue Phase 2, which will unlock additional production volumes, and continue the appraisal program of the recently announced discovery at Ruche NE as well as to confirm additional resources and strengthen the commerciality of the Dussafu license,' said Carl K. Arnet.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO, +47 911 17 876

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 30 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

BW Offshore Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 05:12:02 UTC
