Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BWP Trust    BWP   AU000000BWP3

BWP TRUST (BWP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BWP Trust : Half-year report to 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Six months to 31 December 2018

Contents

OVERVIEW

  • 3 About us

  • 4 Business approach

  • 6 Half-year summary

BUSINESS REVIEW

  • 7 Financial and market performance

  • 8 Property portfolio

  • 10 Report to unitholders

FINANCIAL REPORT 18 Financial statements

INVESTOR INFORMATION

  • 38 Directory

  • 39 Investor information

BWP Trust Half-Year Report 2018/19

1

OVERVIEW

BWP TRUST ARSN 088 581 097

RESPONSIBLE ENTITY BWP Management Limited ABN 26 082 856 424

AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LICENCE

No. 247830 bwptrust.com.au

Artarmon, NSW

OVERVIEW

About us

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") in 1998, BWP Trust ("BWP" or "the Trust") is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia.

BWP Trust Half-Year Report 2018/19 3

Disclaimer

BWP Trust published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 22:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BWP TRUST
05:35pBWP TRUST : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BWP
PU
05:35pBWP TRUST : Taxable components of Interim Distribution to 31 Dec 2018
PU
05:35pBWP TRUST : Half-year results to 31 December 2018 Investor Presentation
PU
05:35pBWP TRUST : Half-year report to 31 December 2018
PU
05:35pBWP TRUST : Half-year results to 31 December 2018
PU
2018BWP TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018BWP TRUST : December 2018 Distribution estimate
PU
2018BWP TRUST : DRP Allocation Price
PU
2018BWP TRUST : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BWP
PU
2018BWP TRUST : Taxable components final distribution to 30 June 2018
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 151 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 123 M
Debt 2019 377 M
Yield 2019 4,88%
P/E ratio 2019 19,05
P/E ratio 2020 19,35
EV / Sales 2019 18,2x
EV / Sales 2020 18,0x
Capitalization 2 370 M
Chart BWP TRUST
Duration : Period :
BWP Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BWP TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,82  AUD
Spread / Average Target -24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Wedgwood Managing Director & Director
Erich Fraunschiel Chairman
David Hawkins Finance Manager
Richard David Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Fiona Elizabeth Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BWP TRUST4.53%1 720
EQUINIX INC12.12%31 778
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 309
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST2.56%22 542
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.18%20 313
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES13.36%14 080
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.