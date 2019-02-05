BWP Trust : Half-year results to 31 December 2018

6 February 2019
BWP Trust results for the half year ended 31 December 2018
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A, the following documents are attached for release to the market:
Appendix 4D - half-year results to 31 December 2018; and Half-Year results announcement.
Released separately, but immediately following, will be the:
It is recommended that the Half-Year Report is read in conjunction with the Annual Report of BWP Trust for the year ended 30 June 2018, together with any public announcements made by BWP Trust in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.
An investor/analyst briefing teleconference call, with a question and answer session, will be held on 6 February 2019 at 8:30am AWST (11:30am EDST).
Investors and analysts wishing to participate should dial 1800 175 864 from within Australia (+61 2 8373 3550 from outside Australia) and ask to join the BWP Trust Half-Year Results Investor Presentation (conference ID number 4191557). This briefing is recorded and made available via our website.
APPENDIX 4D
FINANCIAL HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
|
6 months to
|
6 months to
|
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
|
31 Dec 18
|
31 Dec 17
|
Variance %
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
$000
|
79,028
|
76,933
|
3
|
Profit before gains on investment properties
|
$000
|
58,784
|
56,437
|
4
|
Gains in fair value of investment properties
|
$000
|
20,113
|
46,921
|
(57)
|
Profit from ordinary activities attributable to unitholders
|
$000
|
78,897
|
103,358
|
(24)
|
Net tangible assets per unit
|
$
|
2.89
|
2.82
|
2
|
DISTRIBUTIONS
|
Interim distribution paid
|
$000
|
57,365
|
56,401
|
2
|
Interim distribution per unit
|
cents
|
8.93
|
8.78
|
2
Record date for determining entitlements to the interim distribution
31 December 2018
Payment date for interim distribution
22 February 2019
There is no conduit foreign income included in the distribution above.
Distribution Reinvestment Plan
The Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") was in effect for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 and will apply to future distributions unless notice is given of its suspension or termination.
Applications to participate in or to cease or vary participation in the DRP were required to be correctly completed and lodged by 5.00pm (AWST) on 2 January 2019 if they were to apply to the interim distribution for 2018/19. Forms received after that time will be effective for subsequent distributions only.
Units allocated under the DRP in respect of the interim distribution for 2018/19 will be allocated at $3.65 per unit, representing no discount to the average of the daily volume weighted average unit price for the 20 consecutive trading days from and including 4 January 2019 to 1 February 2019.
Commentary on the results for the period
The commentary on the results for the period is contained in the ASX release dated 6 February 2019 accompanying this statement.
This report should be read in conjunction with the most recent annual financial report of the Trust and any announcements made during the period by or on behalf of the Trust in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules.
HALF-YEAR RESULTS TO 31 DECEMBER 2018
The directors of BWP Management Limited, the responsible entity for the BWP Trust ("the Trust"), today announced the results of the Trust for the six months to 31 December 2018.
Half-year highlights
-
Distributable amount of $57.4 million for the six months - up 1.7 per cent on the previous corresponding period
-
Interim distribution of 8.93 cents per unit - up 1.7 per cent on the previous corresponding period
-
Like‐for‐like rental growth of 2.5 per cent for the 12 months to 31 December 2018
-
Weighted average lease expiry of 4.3 years as at 31 December 2018 with 99.1 per cent leased
-
Gearing (debt/total assets) 18.4 per cent as at 31 December 2018
-
Weighted average cost of debt of 4.3 per cent for the six month period
-
$2.4 billion portfolio valuation as at 31 December 2018
-
Net tangible assets of $2.89 per unit as at 31 December 2018
|
Results summary
|
Half‐year ended 31 December
|
2018
|
2017
|
Total income
|
$m
|
79.0
|
76.9
|
Total expenses
|
$m
|
(20.2)
|
(20.5)
|
Profit before gains in fair value of investment properties
|
$m
|
58.8
|
56.4
|
Gains in fair value of investment properties1
|
$m
|
20.1
|
46.9
|
Net profit
|
$m
|
78.9
|
103.3
|
Less: gains in fair value of investment properties1
|
$m
|
(20.1)
|
(46.9)
|
Amounts credited to undistributed income reserve
|
$m
|
(1.4)
|
‐
|
Distributable amount for period
|
$m
|
57.4
|
56.4
|
Distribution per ordinary unit
|
cents
|
8.93
|
8.78
|
Total assets
|
$m
|
2,375.3
|
2,353.3
|
Borrowings
|
$m
|
437.9
|
465.5
|
Unitholders' equity
|
$m
|
1,854.4
|
1,810.6
|
Gearing (debt to total assets)
|
%
|
18.4
|
19.8
|
Number of units on issue
|
m
|
642
|
642
|
Number of unitholders
|
21,305
|
23,503
|
Net tangible assets backing per unit
|
$
|
2.89
|
2.82
|
Unit price as 31 December
|
$
|
3.53
|
3.09
|
Management expense ratio2 (annualised)
|
%
|
0.62
|
0.61
Total income for the period was $79.0 million, an increase of 2.7 per cent over the previous corresponding period. As required by IFRS 16 Leases, the Trust has commenced straight-lining rent, which resulted in rental income increasing by $2.5 million for the period. This partially offset the impact of rent foregone from divestments and the redevelopment of sites vacated by Bunnings that occurred during prior periods.
Finance costs of $10.0 million were 10.5 per cent lower than the previous corresponding six months, due to a lower weighted average cost of debt and lower borrowing levels. The weighted average cost of debt for the half-year (finance costs as a percentage of average borrowings) was 4.31 per cent, compared to 4.65 per cent for the previous corresponding period. The average level of borrowings was 3.2 per cent lower than the previous corresponding period ($460.8 million compared with $476.3 million). Average utilisation of debt facilities (average borrowings as a percentage of average facility limits) for the period was higher than for the previous corresponding period (83.0 per cent compared with 77.5 per cent).
Other operating expenses increased from $2.9 million in the previous corresponding period to $3.5 million in the current period, mainly as a result of a significant increase in Queensland Land Tax, and outgoings for properties in the process of being redeveloped.
2