BWP Trust : Taxable components of Interim Distribution to 31 Dec 2018

6 February 2019
The Manager
Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir
Estimated taxable components of the interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2018
The following are details of the BWP Trust interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, including the taxable components, shown as cents per unit.
Ex-date: 28 December 2018
Record date: 31 December 2018
Date payable: Distribution per unit:
22 February 2019 8.93 cents per unit
|
Total cash
|
Component
|
Component
|
distribution
|
subject to
|
subject to other
|
fund payment
|
non-resident
|
withholding
|
withholding
|
0.02280
|
-
|
0.02280
|
Capital gains discount (CGT concession)
|
0.30350
|
0.30350
|
-
|
1.49002
|
1.49002
|
-
|
7.11368
|
7.11368
|
-
|
Total distribution (cents per unit)
|
8.93000
|
8.90720
|
0.02280
|
* all amounts are shown as cents per unit
Australian income
Interest component
Net capital gain Rental income
This distribution includes a "Fund Payment" of 8.90720 cents per unit, pursuant to Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953.
BWP Trust declares that it is a managed investment trust for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of
Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, in respect of the financial year ending
30 June 2019.
Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this notice for the purpose of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full-year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement, which will be sent to unitholders in August 2019.
K A Lange
Company Secretary
