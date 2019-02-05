BWP Trust : Taxable components of Interim Distribution to 31 Dec 2018

6 February 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir

Estimated taxable components of the interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2018

The following are details of the BWP Trust interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, including the taxable components, shown as cents per unit.

Ex-date: 28 December 2018

Record date: 31 December 2018

Date payable: Distribution per unit:

22 February 2019 8.93 cents per unit

Total cash Component Component distribution subject to subject to other fund payment non-resident withholding withholding 0.02280 - 0.02280 Capital gains discount (CGT concession) 0.30350 0.30350 - 1.49002 1.49002 - 7.11368 7.11368 - Total distribution (cents per unit) 8.93000 8.90720 0.02280 * all amounts are shown as cents per unit Australian income

Interest component

Net capital gain Rental income

This distribution includes a "Fund Payment" of 8.90720 cents per unit, pursuant to Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953.

BWP Trust declares that it is a managed investment trust for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of

Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, in respect of the financial year ending

30 June 2019.

Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this notice for the purpose of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full-year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement, which will be sent to unitholders in August 2019.

K A Lange

Company Secretary