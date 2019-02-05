Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BWP Trust : Taxable components of Interim Distribution to 31 Dec 2018

02/05/2019 | 05:35pm EST

6 February 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir

Estimated taxable components of the interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2018

The following are details of the BWP Trust interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, including the taxable components, shown as cents per unit.

Ex-date: 28 December 2018

Record date: 31 December 2018

Date payable: Distribution per unit:

22 February 2019 8.93 cents per unit

Total cash

Component

Component

distribution

subject to

subject to other

fund payment

non-resident

withholding

withholding

0.02280

-

0.02280

Capital gains discount (CGT concession)

0.30350

0.30350

-

1.49002

1.49002

-

7.11368

7.11368

-

Total distribution (cents per unit)

8.93000

8.90720

0.02280

* all amounts are shown as cents per unit

Australian income

Interest component

Net capital gain Rental income

This distribution includes a "Fund Payment" of 8.90720 cents per unit, pursuant to Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953.

BWP Trust declares that it is a managed investment trust for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of

Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, in respect of the financial year ending

30 June 2019.

Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this notice for the purpose of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full-year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement, which will be sent to unitholders in August 2019.

K A Lange

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

BWP Trust published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 22:34:05 UTC
