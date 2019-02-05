BWP Trust : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BWP

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name BWP TRUST
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
BWP - ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday February 6, 2019
Reason for the Update
Update of distribution estimate for the actual payable for the six months ending 31 December 2018
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
BWP TRUST
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ARSN
1.3 ASX issuer code
BWP
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Update of distribution estimate for the actual payable for the six months ending 31 December 2018
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Tuesday December 11, 2018
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday February 6, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
BWP
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.5 Ex Date
Friday December 28, 2018
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday February 22, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount
per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?
Actual
AUD 0.08930000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced
Wednesday February 6, 2019
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.08930000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.08930000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD 0.08930000
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
A separate ASX announcement will be made outlining the distribution component that comprises a "fund payment" pursuant to Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, following this release.
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Wednesday January 2, 2019 17:00:00
4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
End Date
Friday January 4, 2019
Friday February 1, 2019
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The allocation price for the units under DRP was calculated using the average of the daily volume weighted average unit price on each of the 20 consecutive trading days from and including 4 January 2019 to 1 February 2019.
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
AUD 3.65000
Friday February 22, 2019
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
No
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
No
For further information regarding the DRP please go to the Investors, Distribution Reinvestment Plan, section of the Trust's website, www.bwptrust.com.au.
Alternatively contact the registry, Computershare at www.investorcentre.com/bwp or by telephone on 1300 136 972 (within Australia).
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Units to be allocated under the DRP will be acquired on-market and transferred to participants on 22 February 2019. A broker will be engaged to assist in this process.
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary