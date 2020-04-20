BWX Technologies : BWXT Names Robb A. LeMasters to New Position of Chief Strategy Officer

Log in
04/20/2020 | 07:03am EDT

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced that Robb A. LeMasters has been appointed senior vice president and chief strategy officer, effective July 13, 2020.

In this new role, LeMasters will be responsible for driving BWXT’s overall corporate strategy for growth in its various national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration markets. He will also oversee the company’s investor relations and mergers and acquisitions functions.

“We are exceptionally pleased to add someone of Robb’s caliber to our executive leadership team,” said Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer. “Robb has been instrumental in helping our company unlock shareholder value through his role as a director of the corporation over the last half decade. His familiarity with our company and its strategic opportunities make him a perfect fit for this role.”

LeMasters was appointed as an independent director to BWXT’s board of directors in 2015 when the company spun off its power generation business. In connection with his employment with BWXT, he resigned from the board effective April 15, 2020.

Most recently, LeMasters was a managing director at Blue Harbour Group, which manages capital on behalf of public and corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and other institutional investors. Prior to joining Blue Harbour Group, he was a founding partner of Theleme Partners. Previously, LeMasters was a partner at The Children’s Investment Fund and a vice president in the Relative Value/Event-Driven Group at Highbridge Capital Management. He began his career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley & Co. in the mergers and acquisitions group and subsequently joined Forstmann Little & Co. as a private equity analyst.

LeMasters earned a bachelor’s degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,600 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 039 M
EBIT 2020 347 M
Net income 2020 267 M
Debt 2020 732 M
Yield 2020 1,45%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
EV / Sales2021 2,60x
Capitalization 4 984 M
Chart BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BWX Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 64,14  $
Last Close Price 52,34  $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Fees Non-Executive Chairman
David S. Black Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William E. Russell Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jan A. Bertsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.69%4 984
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.12%113 111
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-55.88%99 658
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.58%59 607
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.85%44 138
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-21.64%40 014
