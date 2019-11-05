Log in
BWX Technologies : BWXT to Participate in Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference

11/05/2019 | 01:05pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

BWXT to Participate in Baird's 2019 Global Industrial

Conference

(LYNCHBURG, Va. - November 5, 2019) - BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Black will be making a presentation at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference on November 7, 2019. Investor Relations Director Mark Kratz will also be attending.

BWXT is a leading supplier of nuclear components, fuel and services to government and commercial customers and is the sole manufacturer of U.S. naval nuclear reactors for submarines and aircraft carriers.

The company's presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of its website here. The presentation will not be made available as a webcast.

About BWXT

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government; provides technical and management services to support the U.S. government in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities; and supplies precision manufactured components, services and fuel for the commercial nuclear power industry. With approximately 6,400 employees, BWXT has 11 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

###

Investor Contact

Mark Kratz

Director, Investor Relations 980.365.4300 investors@bwxt.com

Disclaimer

BWX Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 18:03:59 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 892 M
EBIT 2019 326 M
Net income 2019 240 M
Debt 2019 709 M
Yield 2019 1,15%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,34x
EV / Sales2020 3,06x
Capitalization 5 617 M
Chart BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BWX Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 60,13  $
Last Close Price 59,01  $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Fees Non-Executive Chairman
David S. Black Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William E. Russell Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard Willard Mies Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.54.36%5 617
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION38.53%125 929
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION44.81%105 630
RAYTHEON39.77%59 689
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION39.11%57 414
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.32%51 394
