BWX Technologies : BWXT to Participate in Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference

BWXT to Participate in Baird's 2019 Global Industrial

Conference

(LYNCHBURG, Va. - November 5, 2019) - BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Black will be making a presentation at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference on November 7, 2019. Investor Relations Director Mark Kratz will also be attending.

The company's presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of its website here. The presentation will not be made available as a webcast.

About BWXT

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government; provides technical and management services to support the U.S. government in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities; and supplies precision manufactured components, services and fuel for the commercial nuclear power industry. With approximately 6,400 employees, BWXT has 11 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

Investor Contact

Mark Kratz

Director, Investor Relations 980.365.4300 investors@bwxt.com