BWX Technologies : BWXT to Participate in Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Black will be participating in the Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference in Chicago on August 28, 2018. BWXT will not make a formal presentation. The company’s overview presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.bwxt.com.

About BWXT

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government; provides technical and management services to support the U.S. government in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities; and supplies precision manufactured components, services and fuel for the commercial nuclear power industry. With approximately 6,250 employees, BWXT has 11 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

