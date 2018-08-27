Log in
BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC (BWXT)
BWX Technologies : BWXT to Participate in Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference

08/27/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Black will be participating in the Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference in Chicago on August 28, 2018. BWXT will not make a formal presentation. The company’s overview presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.bwxt.com.

About BWXT

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government; provides technical and management services to support the U.S. government in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities; and supplies precision manufactured components, services and fuel for the commercial nuclear power industry. With approximately 6,250 employees, BWXT has 11 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 855 M
EBIT 2018 315 M
Net income 2018 254 M
Debt 2018 227 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 24,94
P/E ratio 2019 22,16
EV / Sales 2018 3,49x
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 6 247 M
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 72,5 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Fees Non-Executive Chairman
David S. Black Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William E. Russell Chief Technology Officer
Richard Willard Mies Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC4.45%6 247
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.96%106 108
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.32%91 133
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.83%56 765
RAYTHEON6.51%56 533
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.04%51 816
