SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

BWX Technologies : BWXT to Participate in the Suntrust Robinson Humphrey Industrials and Services Summit

11/21/2019 | 02:07pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

BWXT to Participate in the Suntrust Robinson Humphrey

Industrials and Services Summit

(LYNCHBURG, Va. - November 21, 2019) - BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Black and Investor Relations Director Mark Kratz will be attending the Suntrust Robinson Humphrey Industrials and Services Summit on December 10, 2019.

BWXT is a leading supplier of nuclear components, fuel and services to government and commercial customers and is the sole manufacturer of U.S. naval nuclear reactors for submarines and aircraft carriers.

The company's investor briefing is available in the Investor Relations section of its website here.

About BWXT

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government; provides technical and management services to support the U.S. government in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities; and supplies precision manufactured components, services and fuel for the commercial nuclear power industry. With approximately 6,400 employees, BWXT has 11 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

###

Investor Contact

Mark Kratz

Director, Investor Relations 980.365.4300 investors@bwxt.com

Disclaimer

BWX Technologies Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 19:06:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 887 M
EBIT 2019 328 M
Net income 2019 244 M
Debt 2019 751 M
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,51x
EV / Sales2020 3,19x
Capitalization 5 872 M
Chart BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
BWX Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 60,50  $
Last Close Price 61,65  $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rex D. Geveden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Fees Non-Executive Chairman
David S. Black Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William E. Russell Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard Willard Mies Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.61.26%5 872
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION39.34%125 195
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION49.98%110 769
RAYTHEON41.55%60 449
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION44.36%59 492
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.65%53 201
