Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOURSE DE BEYROUTH  >  Byblos Bank    BYB   LB0000010613

BYBLOS BANK

(BYB)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Byblos Bank : Announces Financial Results For First Half Of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:55am EDT

USD Million

H1 2018

H1 2019

Net Profit

67

60

Total Assets

23,759

25,652

Customer Deposits

18,327

18,458

Net Advances to Customers

5,497

5,132

Total Equity

2,107

2,154

Net Interest Margin

1.42%

1.07%

Operating Expenses/Average Assets

1.03%

0.96%

Offshore Foreign Currency Liquidity/

FCY Customer Deposits

15.50%

15.57%

Provisioning Coverage Ratio of Doubtful Loans

87.56%

90.23%

BEIRUT, 29 JULY 2019: Amid a persistently challenging operating environment, Byblos Bank posted a net profit of USD 60 million in the first half of 2019, a drop of USD 7 million or 10.8% as compared to the same period of 2018. These results are explained by a sharp drop in the net interest margin that is characterized by a volatile market in Lebanon in the first 6 months of 2019; and by the Bank's continued commitment to a conservative risk management strategy confirmed by high liquidity ratios.

Byblos Bank holds available accounts and short-term placements with investment-grade international banks that represent 15.57% of foreign currency customer deposits, a ratio well above internal and international benchmarks. The Bank's Basel III solvency ratio at 18.4% compared to a regulatory ratio of 15% follows the same line.

The Bank kept containing its operating costs by implementing a series of measures aimed at optimizing productivity and reducing costs. The ratio of operating expenses to average assets improved to 0.96% at end-June 2019 from 1.03% at end-June 2018.

In a relatively difficult economic environment, Byblos Bank has effectively kept on managing its credit risk, which led to lower levels of loans to customers in the first half of 2019. The Bank continued to achieve a comfortable provision coverage ratio of doubtful loans equal to 90.23% and an acceptable (gross) non-performing loan ratio of 4.37%, a number that drops to 1.43% after netting related provisions and interests reserved.

Byblos Bank remains confident in the economic future of the country, and keen on preserving the interests of its depositors, shareholders and other stakeholders.

For further information, please contact:
Ziad El Zoghbi
Head of Finance and Administration
Phone: +961 1335 280
Email: zelzoghbibyblosbank.com.lb

Disclaimer

Byblos Bank SAL published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 13:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BYBLOS BANK
09:55aBYBLOS BANK : Announces Financial Results For First Half Of 2019
PU
02:40aBYBLOS BANK/AUB CONSUMER CONFIDENCE : Consumer Confidence slips in Second Quart..
PU
06/24BYBLOS BANK : Inaugurates Its New Data Center
PU
05/17FINANCE : Byblos Bank opens new Cyprus premises
AQ
05/06BYBLOS BANK : Real Estate Demand Index in First Quarter of 2019
PU
04/30  BYBLOS BANK S.A.L. - TUESDAY APRIL :
AQ
04/25BYBLOS BANK SAL : net profit falls 3 percent in first quarter
AQ
04/16BYBLOS BANK/AUB CONSUMER CONFIDENCE : Consumer Confidence Unchanged in First Qu..
PU
04/06BYBLOS BANK SAL :   Byblos Bank S.A.L. – Thursday April 4, 2019
AQ
02/25BYBLOS BANK : and USAID's Lebanon Enterprise Development Project Organize an E-C..
PU
More news
Financials (LBP)
Sales 2019 892 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 018 B
Chart BYBLOS BANK
Duration : Period :
Byblos Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2 374,94  LBP
Last Close Price 1 806,84  LBP
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Semaan François Bassil Chairman & General Manager
Paul Chammas Head-Group Operations
Ziad El-Zoghbi Head-Group Finance & Administration
Raffoul E. Raffoul GM, Group Head-Information Systems & Support
John Massaad Group Head-Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYBLOS BANK-13.04%676
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.05%376 960
BANK OF AMERICA24.88%287 472
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%284 271
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.99%217 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%200 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group