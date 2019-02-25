Byblos Bank : and USAID's Lebanon Enterprise Development Project Organize an E-Commerce Workshop

Beirut, 25 February 2019 - Byblos Bank and the USAID Lebanon Enterprise Development (LED) project collaborated to organize the first of a series of themed workshops at the Bank's headquarters in Ashrafieh.

Titled LED Talks: E-Commerce in a Glance, the event targeted small, medium and large companies and entrepreneurs who were interested to know how e-commerce tools can help them to grow their businesses and how they could benefit from LED's customized technical assistance and Byblos Bank's SME products.

In his speech for the occasion Mr. Elie Abou Khalil, Head of Group Retail Products Department at Byblos Bank said: 'Byblos Bank is determined to provide full support and assistance to Lebanese businesses by exposing them to expert consulting firms and offering them product and services that can help them grow and keep up with technology trends.'

Georgina Eid Dinar, Head of Group Consumer Loans at Byblos Bank added: 'Indeed, our Business Package is customer centric, allowing our clients to capitalize on opportunities through a variety of Business Solutions'.

For his part Douglas Griffith, Managing Director of LED Project said: 'Despite the multiple challenges, we are confident that LED, combined with the drive and expertise of the Lebanon's entrepreneurs, will boost economic growth and jobs, and significantly contribute to Lebanon's march towards prosperity.'

The first LED Talks: E-Commerce in a Glance workshop also included two presentations: the first one by Clouds, a digital marketing agency, with insights about e-commerce trends and opportunities in Lebanon, as well as many practical aspects of launching an e-commerce business; and the second one by areeba, a financial technology company, with tips to simplify e-commerce using 'Simplify', a new platform they developed for SMEs, and launched in partnership with Mastercard and Byblos Bank.

It is to note that LED offers customized technical assistance to local businesses of all sizes and from various sectors to help them identify and solve challenges to business growth, productivity, and profitability. In this way, LED will promote increased employment opportunities for Lebanese.

Byblos Bank is planning to conduct more similar workshops throughout 2019 in order to help Lebanese business grow and optimize their profitability on the long term. In 2019, the Bank launched a fully-fledged package designed for local businesses and offering innovative products that fit their needs.

