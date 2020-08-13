Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Beirut Stock Exchange  >  Byblos Bank S.A.L.    BYB   LB0000010613

BYBLOS BANK S.A.L.

(BYB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Byblos Bank L : AUB Consumer Confidence Index Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Consumer confidence drops to lowest level on record
Deteriorating socioeconomic conditions and the government's inability to address the crisis weigh on household sentiment and outlook

Byblos Bank Headquarters, August 12, 2020: Byblos Bank issued today the results of the Byblos Bank/AUB Consumer Confidence Index for the second quarter of 2020.

The results show that the Index averaged 19 points in the second quarter of 2020, constituting a decrease of 51% from 38.7 points in the first quarter of 2020 and a drop of 73% from 70.9 points in the second quarter of 2019. The Index registered a record low of 20.1 points in April 2020 and further dropped to a new all-time low of 15.4 points in May, before it slightly recovered to 21.6 points in June.

Further, the Byblos Bank/AUB Present Situation Index averaged 18.9 points in the second quarter of 2020 and retreated by 43.1% from the preceding quarter, while the Byblos Bank/AUB Expectations Index averaged 19.2 points and regressed by 54.8% from the first quarter of 2020. The two sub-indices reached their lowest levels since the start of the Index's inception.

In addition, the average monthly score of the Index in the second quarter of 2020 was 82% lower than the quarterly peak score of 105.8 points registered in the fourth quarter of 2008, and remained 80.3% below the annual peak of 96.7 points reached in full year 2009. The second-quarter results constitute their lowest level in 52 quarters.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Nassib Ghobril, Chief Economist and Head of Economic Research and Analysis at the Byblos Bank Group stated, ''the collapse in household sentiment was due to the government's limited action to tackle the economic and financial crisis that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.' He added, 'the Lebanese pound's exchange rate in the parallel market significantly weakened in the second quarter of 2020, which, along with the substantial surge of consumer prices and the government's inability to contain the hikes, reduced the purchasing power of households and negatively affected sentiment.' He noted, 'the shutdown of the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic led several companies to cut salaries or, in some cases, to lay off some of their employees, which further reduced households' income and increased the level of uncertainties for households.''
Mr. Ghobril indicated that 'the rapid deterioration in socioeconomic conditions took a heavy toll on household sentiment, as only 0.6% of Lebanese polled in June 2020 considered that their personal financial conditions improved from six months earlier, while 85.5% of respondents said that their financial situation deteriorated from December 2019. In addition, only 0.1% of the Lebanese surveyed in June 2020 considered that economic conditions in Lebanon improved from six months earlier, while 91.1% indicated that economic conditions deteriorated from December 2019.'

Further, the detailed results of the Index's monthly survey reflect the prevailing frustrations of Lebanese households about the absence of measures to improve conditions in the country. Specifically, only 0.3% of the Lebanese polled in June believed that their personal financial conditions would improve in the coming six months, while 85.6% of households considered that their financial conditions will deteriorate by December 2020. In addition, 0.8% of respondents anticipated economic conditions to improve in the coming six months, while 90.3% of respondents expected business conditions to deteriorate by December 2020.
The results of the Byblos Bank/AUB Consumer Confidence Index for the second quarter of 2020 show that female consumers had a higher level of confidence than their male counterparts, and consumers in the 50 to 59 year-old bracket posted the highest confidence level relative to citizens in other age brackets during the covered quarter. Further, households with an income of USD 2,500 or more per month continued to be more confident than those who earn a lower income. Moreover, housewives were more optimistic than public-sector employees, the self-employed, the unemployed and private-sector employees during the second quarter of 2020, while students were the most optimistic segment overall.

In addition, the confidence level of residents in the North decreased by 65.3% in the second quarter of 2020 from the first quarter of 2020, followed by households in the Bekaa region (-50.3%), the South (-49.7%), Mount Lebanon (-46.9%), and Beirut (-45%). The sentiment of residents in Beirut was the highest among all geographic regions during the second quarter of 2020, followed by households in the Bekaa, Mount Lebanon, the South and the North. Also, the confidence level of Shiite households dropped by 59.5% quarteronquarter in the second quarter of 2020, followed by the sentiment of Sunni households (-51.8%), Christian households (-47.3%) and Druze households (-32.7%). Christian households registered the highest level of confidence in the second quarter of 2020, followed by Druze, Sunni and Shiite households.

The Byblos Bank/AUB Consumer Confidence Index is a measure of the sentiment and expectations of Lebanese consumers toward the economy and their own financial situation. The Index is compiled, implemented and analyzed in line with international best practices and according to criteria from leading consumer confidence indices worldwide. It is composed of two sub-indices, the Byblos Bank/AUB Present Situation Index and the Byblos Bank/AUB Expectations Index. The first sub-index covers the current economic and financial conditions of Lebanese consumers, and the second one addresses their outlook over the coming six months. In addition, the data segregates the Index by age, gender, income, profession, geographical region, and religious affiliation. The Byblos Bank Economic Research and Analysis Team has been calculating the Index on a monthly basis since July 2007, with January 2009 as its base month. The Index is based on a face-to-face monthly survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,200 males and females living throughout Lebanon, but the April and May 2020 surveys were conducted through computer-aided telephone interviews due to the coronavirus outbreak. The monthly field survey is conducted by Statistics Lebanon Ltd, a market research and opinion-polling firm.

Disclaimer

Byblos Bank SAL published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:07:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BYBLOS BANK S.A.L.
04:08aBYBLOS BANK L : AUB Consumer Confidence Index Q2 2020
PU
08/04BYBLOS BANK L : Announces Its Financial Results For 2019
PU
05/29BYBLOS BANK AUB CONSUMER CONFIDENCE : Consumer Confidence retreats in First Qua..
PU
05/20BYBLOS BANK/AUB CONSUMER CONFIDENCE : Consumer Confidence retreats in First Qua..
PU
2019BYBLOS BANK : And The European Bank For Reconstruction And Development Sign A US..
PU
2019BYBLOS BANK SAL : Real Estate Demand Index In Second Quarter Of 2019
PU
2019BYBLOS BANK : Announces Financial Results For First Half Of 2019
PU
2019BYBLOS BANK/AUB CONSUMER CONFIDENCE : Consumer Confidence slips in Second Quart..
PU
2019BYBLOS BANK : Inaugurates Its New Data Center
PU
2019BYBLOS BANK : Real Estate Demand Index in First Quarter of 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 892 B 592 M 592 M
Net income 2019 - - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 314 B 208 M 208 M
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020
Nbr of Employees 2 536
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart BYBLOS BANK S.A.L.
Duration : Period :
Byblos Bank S.A.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2 369,13 LBP
Last Close Price 557,11 LBP
Spread / Highest target 325%
Spread / Average Target 325%
Spread / Lowest Target 325%
Managers
NameTitle
Semaan François Bassil Chairman & General Manager
Paul Chammas Head-Group Operations
Ziad El-Zoghbi Head-Group Finance & Administration
Raffoul E. Raffoul GM, Group Head-Information Systems & Support
John Massaad Group Head-Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYBLOS BANK S.A.L.-63.00%208
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.15%316 402
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%245 404
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.11%233 238
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.08%188 485
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.56%134 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group