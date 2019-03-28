Log in
BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(002594)
BYD : China electric car firm BYD's shares dip on subsidy cuts, sales worries

03/28/2019 | 01:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: BYD Dynasty concept car is displayed at the auto show in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese electric car maker BYD Co Ltd fell more than 3 percent on Thursday, weighed down by concerns over government cuts to subsidies on new energy vehicles and the firm's first-quarter sales, analysts said.

The Warren Buffett-backed car company, which is German automaker Daimler AG's partner in China, said on Wednesday its electric car models were selling well and predicted a sharp first-quarter net profit jump.

But the comparison seemed skewed, as BYD's first-quarter profit in 2018 fell sharply on cuts to subsidies for electric vehicles, prompting some analysts to say the forecast profit was below expectations.

The automaker's current quarter sales was also a concern. According to BYD data, it sold around 70,000 vehicles in the first two months of this quarter compared to about 170,000 in the fourth quarter of last year. BYD has not released March sales numbers so far.

"BYD's new energy vehicle sales in the first quarter is lower than the fourth quarter last year," said Patrick Yuan, Hong Kong-based analyst at Jefferies.

The company sold 520,000 vehicles last year, up 27 percent from a year earlier. BYD, whose popular models include its Tang-series electric cars, has said it aims to sell 650,000 vehicles this year.

China's market for electric cars is booming. Overall electric car sales there jumped 61.7 percent in 2018 to 1.3 million vehicles, according to top car industry body China's Association of Automobile Manufacturers. It sees electric vehicle sales hitting 1.6 million this year.

But profits in the sector have been squeezed by fierce competition between established firms and rival startups, as well as moves by Beijing to cut subsidies for the market to improve product quality and standards.

China on Tuesday raised its standards for electric cars that qualify for subsidies and reduced the amount it is willing to provide to relevant companies.

"As a concentrated force to develop new energy vehicles, BYD has relied heavily on subsidies to survive. The rapid cut of subsidies has big impact on it," Jefferies' Yuan said.

Shares in the Shenzhen-based car maker fell more than 3 percent in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong in morning trading.

The company also said on Wednesday that it planned to issue up to 50 billion yuan worth of debt financing instruments, without specifying what it planned to do with the funds.

($1 = 6.7237 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jane Merriman and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
DAIMLER AG 1.91% 51.35 Delayed Quote.11.85%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 155 B
EBIT 2019 7 797 M
Net income 2019 4 258 M
Debt 2019 56 738 M
Yield 2019 0,33%
P/E ratio 2019 37,97
P/E ratio 2020 30,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 52,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target -4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & Executive Director
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing Sheng Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Zuo Quan Xia Non-Executive Director
Xiang Yang Lü Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED20 790
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-3.56%44 753
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-11.78%28 868
FERRARI35.75%24 930
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES3.22%22 844
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD19.03%15 746
