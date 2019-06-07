Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  BYD Company Limited    002594   CNE100001526

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(002594)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota to launch ultra-compact battery vehicle, tie up with China's CATL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
06/07/2019 | 12:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will launch an ultra-compact, battery-powered car that seats two by next year and will tie up with Chinese battery maker CATL, it said on Friday, to accommodate an accelerated shift to electric vehicles.

Japan's largest automaker said it aimed to have half of its global vehicle sales to be electrified vehicles by 2025, five years ahead of its previous target. As part of that push, it said it needed to increase the supply of batteries, citing greater-than-expected growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market.

There "may be a gap" between Toyota's own battery needs and what it could produce itself, Executive Vice President Shigeki Terashi told a briefing.

He said the company would partner with leading Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), as well as Chinese EV maker BYD Co Ltd for supplies.

The company also announced an ultra-compact two-seater designed for daily errands and short-distance business trips, with a maximum speed of 60 km (37 miles) per hour and a range of 100 km on a single charge.

On Thursday, it announced that it was teaming up with Subaru Corp to jointly develop a battery-electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) on a platform produced together as they seek to split development costs.

CATL has built relationships with other Japanese automakers, including Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd. It also signed a multi-billion dollar battery supply deal with Volvo Car Group in May.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland and Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.26% 6547 End-of-day quote.5.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on BYD COMPANY LIMITED
12:55aToyota to launch ultra-compact battery vehicle, tie up with China's CATL
RE
06/06BYD : China's new measures to spur car sales fall short of expectations
RE
05/25BYD : to Install Solar at Antelope Valley Plant
AQ
05/10BYD : Apr sales volume up 1.27%
AQ
05/03South Korea automakers' group urges end to subsidies for Chinese EVs
RE
04/30EV battery maker LG Chem sues SK Innovation, alleges trade secret theft
RE
04/29BYD : 1Q net up 6.32 times to RMB749.73m
AQ
04/16THE UPHILL ROAD : battery limitations to test China's electric vehicle ambitions
RE
04/09BYD : Mar total sales volume up 8.48%
AQ
04/05Exclusive - United States sets sights on China in new electric vehicle push
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 159 B
EBIT 2019 7 870 M
Net income 2019 3 700 M
Debt 2019 50 156 M
Yield 2019 0,51%
P/E ratio 2019 37,70
P/E ratio 2020 30,58
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 56,8  CNY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & Executive Director
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing Sheng Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Zuo Quan Xia Non-Executive Director
Xiang Yang Lü Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED18 187
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-8.06%41 277
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.54%30 657
FERRARI48.42%27 789
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-7.74%19 833
EXOR NV22.34%15 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About