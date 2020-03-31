Log in
BYD Company Limited    1211

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/30
38.6 HKD   +0.52%
09:09pBYD : 2019 Net Profit Fell 42%
DJ
03/25BYD COMPANY LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/06BYD : Voluntary announcement sales volume for february 2020
PU
News 
News

BYD : 2019 Net Profit Fell 42%

03/31/2020 | 09:09pm EDT

By Ben Otto

BYD Co.'s net profit dropped 42% in 2019, partly due to lower government subsidies weighing on vehicle production and sales.

The Chinese car maker's net profit was 1.61 billion Chinese yuan ($227.3 million) down from CNY2.78 billion in 2018, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Tuesday.

Revenue was flat at CNY121.78 billion.

BYD said that across the new-energy automobile industry, a decline in alternative-energy subsidies had led to an on-year drop in production and sales for the first time.

BYD's new-energy vehicle sales fell in volume terms, it said.

For 2020, the company said that while the Covid-19 pandemic has caused delays in production and operations at some business segments early in the year, its activities have largely returned to normal.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 2.65% 56.23 End-of-day quote.2.24%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 0.52% 38.6 End-of-day quote.2.80%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 124 B
EBIT 2019 5 804 M
Net income 2019 1 723 M
Debt 2019 52 328 M
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 60,6x
P/E ratio 2020 48,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,57x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 143 B
BYD COMPANY LIMITED2.80%18 917
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.92%34 694
FERRARI N.V.-6.80%28 506
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-36.95%17 352
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-1.67%13 882
EXOR N.V.-30.78%12 173
