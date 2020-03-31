BYD : 2019 Net Profit Fell 42%

By Ben Otto



BYD Co.'s net profit dropped 42% in 2019, partly due to lower government subsidies weighing on vehicle production and sales.

The Chinese car maker's net profit was 1.61 billion Chinese yuan ($227.3 million) down from CNY2.78 billion in 2018, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Tuesday.

Revenue was flat at CNY121.78 billion.

BYD said that across the new-energy automobile industry, a decline in alternative-energy subsidies had led to an on-year drop in production and sales for the first time.

BYD's new-energy vehicle sales fell in volume terms, it said.

For 2020, the company said that while the Covid-19 pandemic has caused delays in production and operations at some business segments early in the year, its activities have largely returned to normal.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com