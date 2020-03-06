Log in
BYD Company Limited

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
BYD : February Vehicle Sales Slumped Amid Virus Disruptions

03/06/2020 | 04:38am EST

By Yifan Wang

BYD Co.'s February vehicle sales slumped as the coronavirus epidemic dampened consumption across China.

Total vehicle sales fell 79% on year to 5,501 units, the Chinese car maker, known for its electric vehicles, said in a stock exchange filing Friday.

In particular, new-energy car sales fell 81% from a year earlier to 2,803 units.

For the first two months of the year, total car sales declined 57%, while new-energy car sales plummeted 77%, the company said.

Analysts believe China will soon roll out various policy support measures to boost auto consumption, as Beijing seeks to stabilize the economy amid coronavirus-related disruptions.

The local government of southern China's Guangdong province unveiled purchase subsidies for electric-car buyers earlier this week.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 0.35% 66.81 End-of-day quote.-0.31%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 0.92% 49.5 End-of-day quote.0.81%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 126 B
EBIT 2019 4 516 M
Net income 2019 1 699 M
Debt 2019 51 626 M
Yield 2019 0,24%
P/E ratio 2019 69,3x
P/E ratio 2020 56,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BYD Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 38,69  CNY
Last Close Price 44,19  CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,7%
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman, President & General Manager
Jun Qing Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Zuo Quan Xia Non-Executive Director
Xiang Yang Lü Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYD COMPANY LIMITED0.81%23 290
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.47%39 939
FERRARI S.P.A.-6.86%28 957
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-13.33%26 232
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-17.08%19 092
EXOR N.V.-8.37%16 320
