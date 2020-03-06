BYD : February Vehicle Sales Slumped Amid Virus Disruptions

By Yifan Wang



BYD Co.'s February vehicle sales slumped as the coronavirus epidemic dampened consumption across China.

Total vehicle sales fell 79% on year to 5,501 units, the Chinese car maker, known for its electric vehicles, said in a stock exchange filing Friday.

In particular, new-energy car sales fell 81% from a year earlier to 2,803 units.

For the first two months of the year, total car sales declined 57%, while new-energy car sales plummeted 77%, the company said.

Analysts believe China will soon roll out various policy support measures to boost auto consumption, as Beijing seeks to stabilize the economy amid coronavirus-related disruptions.

The local government of southern China's Guangdong province unveiled purchase subsidies for electric-car buyers earlier this week.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com