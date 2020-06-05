BYD : Sales Decline Narrowed Further in May

By Martin Mou



BYD Co.'s sales decline moderated further in May, as China's auto market continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Total car sales volume fell 6.2% from a year earlier, easing from a 16% drop in April and a 35% fall in March, the auto maker said Friday.

May sales of new-energy cars fell sharply to 11,325 units from 21,899 units a year earlier, while sales of conventional vehicles rose to 20,496 units from 12,021 units in the year-ago period.

BYD's total sales for the January-May period fell 34% on year to 124,903 units, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com