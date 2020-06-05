Log in
BYD Company Limited    1211

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(1211)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 06/04
48.2 HKD   +1.05%
05:28aBYD : Sales Decline Narrowed Further in May
DJ
06/02China's BYD Gets Extension on $1 Billion California Mask Deal -- Update
DJ
06/02China's BYD Gets Extension on $1 Billion California Mask Deal
DJ
BYD : Sales Decline Narrowed Further in May

06/05/2020 | 05:28am EDT

By Martin Mou

BYD Co.'s sales decline moderated further in May, as China's auto market continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Total car sales volume fell 6.2% from a year earlier, easing from a 16% drop in April and a 35% fall in March, the auto maker said Friday.

May sales of new-energy cars fell sharply to 11,325 units from 21,899 units a year earlier, while sales of conventional vehicles rose to 20,496 units from 12,021 units in the year-ago period.

BYD's total sales for the January-May period fell 34% on year to 124,903 units, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 0.30% 60.11 End-of-day quote.26.10%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 1.05% 48.2 End-of-day quote.24.07%
