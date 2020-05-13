Log in
BYD : U.S. Regulators Deny N95 Mask Approval Bid by China's BYD

05/13/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

By Mark Maremont, Liza Lin and Eva Xiao

U.S. authorities denied initial regulatory approval for N95 masks from China's BYD Co., which had secured huge orders for the product including a $1 billion deal with authorities in California.

BYD, an electric-vehicle company, has been racing to transform itself into one of the world's leading mask makers in light of the global coronavirus pandemic. The company has won giant contracts for its masks from customers in the U.S., Canada, and Asia.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health said in a statement Wednesday that it denied approval for BYD's masks for a number of factors. Niosh said the specifics behind the decision were confidential, but noted that the agency notified BYD earlier this month that an on-site assessment of its factories in China was rated as "not acceptable."

Niosh, an arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regulates mask certification, among other roles. N95 masks, so-called because they filter out 95% of very small particles, can help protect wearers from droplets containing the coronavirus.

Niosh said its "review of the documentation provided to Niosh for the design, manufacturing and quality inspection of the device was concerning."

Frank Girardot, senior director of communications at BYD North America, called the initial rejection a "paperwork issue," and said the company would resubmit its application on Wednesday.

"We have every intent of getting through this process by the end of the month," he said, adding that BYD had passed the mask-testing portion of NIOSH's process.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom last month ordered 300 million N95 respirators from BYD, paying $495 million up front, as the state has raced to buy protective equipment.

Last week, the state announced an extension of the contract, after BYD missed the initial deadline to obtain U.S. regulatory approval of its masks. BYD refunded $247.5 million to California as part of the contract extension.

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, told a California oversight committee on Monday that his agency expected BYD to get a certification by early June.

State authorities in California didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Another of BYD's potential customers was Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group Corp. BYD had promised to send 100 million N95 masks each month starting in May to the Japanese firm. SoftBank's purchase of BYD's N95 masks were conditional on obtaining U.S. regulatory approval, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Write to Mark Maremont at mark.maremont@wsj.com and Liza Lin at Liza.Lin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.24% 58.99 End-of-day quote.-0.24%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.44% 45.7 End-of-day quote.0.88%
