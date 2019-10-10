BYD : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SALES VOLUME FOR SEPTEMBER 2019
10/10/2019 | 05:41am EDT
比 亞 迪 股 份 有 限 公 司
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
This announcement is made voluntarily by BYD Company Limited (the "Company").
The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Company for the month of September 2019 (Units):
September
September
Year-to-date
Year-to-date
Percentage
Items
September
September
Year on
2019
2018
2019
2018
Year
New energy vehicle
13,681
27,903
192,620
143,418
34.31%
- Passenger vehicle
13,048
25,019
185,919
135,337
37.37%
- Battery electric vehicle
7,359
12,120
123,658
53,931
129.29%
- Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle
5,689
12,899
62,261
81,406
-23.52%
- Commercial vehicle
633
2,884
6,701
8,081
-17.08%
- Bus
604
2,700
3,374
7,848
-57.01%
-Others
29
184
3,327
233
1327.90%
Oil-fueled vehicle
27,048
20,010
143,175
208,153
-31.22%
- Sedan
5,617
2,428
29,552
45,344
-34.83%
- SUV
15,048
7,573
62,205
50,845
22.34%
- MPV
6,383
10,009
51,418
111,964
-54.08%
Total
40,729
47,913
335,795
351,571
-4.49%
Note: The installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery of the Company for the month of September 2019 was approximately 0.797GWh.The cumulative installed capacity for the year 2019 was approximately 10.553GWh.
1
Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Company carefully when it is published.
By order of the Board of
BYD Company Limited
Wang Chuan-fu
Chairman
Shenzhen, PRC, 10 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Wang Chuan-fu being the executive director, Mr. Lv Xiang-yang and Mr. Xia Zuo-quan being the non-executive directors, and Mr. Wang Zi-dong, Mr. Zou Fei and Ms. Zhang Ran being the independent non-executive directors.
