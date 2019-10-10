Log in
BYD : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SALES VOLUME FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

10/10/2019 | 05:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

比 亞 迪 股 份 有 限 公 司

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1211)

Website: http://www.byd.com

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SALES VOLUME FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is made voluntarily by BYD Company Limited (the "Company").

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Company for the month of September 2019 (Units):

September

September

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

Percentage

Items

September

September

Year on

2019

2018

2019

2018

Year

New energy vehicle

13,681

27,903

192,620

143,418

34.31%

- Passenger vehicle

13,048

25,019

185,919

135,337

37.37%

- Battery electric vehicle

7,359

12,120

123,658

53,931

129.29%

- Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

5,689

12,899

62,261

81,406

-23.52%

- Commercial vehicle

633

2,884

6,701

8,081

-17.08%

- Bus

604

2,700

3,374

7,848

-57.01%

-Others

29

184

3,327

233

1327.90%

Oil-fueled vehicle

27,048

20,010

143,175

208,153

-31.22%

- Sedan

5,617

2,428

29,552

45,344

-34.83%

- SUV

15,048

7,573

62,205

50,845

22.34%

- MPV

6,383

10,009

51,418

111,964

-54.08%

Total

40,729

47,913

335,795

351,571

-4.49%

Note: The installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery of the Company for the month of September 2019 was approximately 0.797GWh.The cumulative installed capacity for the year 2019 was approximately 10.553GWh.

1

Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Company carefully when it is published.

By order of the Board of

BYD Company Limited

Wang Chuan-fu

Chairman

Shenzhen, PRC, 10 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Wang Chuan-fu being the executive director, Mr. Lv Xiang-yang and Mr. Xia Zuo-quan being the non-executive directors, and Mr. Wang Zi-dong, Mr. Zou Fei and Ms. Zhang Ran being the independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

BYD Company Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:40:06 UTC
