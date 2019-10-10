BYD : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SALES VOLUME FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

比 亞 迪 股 份 有 限 公 司

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1211)

Website: http://www.byd.com

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SALES VOLUME FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is made voluntarily by BYD Company Limited (the "Company").

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Company for the month of September 2019 (Units):

September September Year-to-date Year-to-date Percentage Items September September Year on 2019 2018 2019 2018 Year New energy vehicle 13,681 27,903 192,620 143,418 34.31% - Passenger vehicle 13,048 25,019 185,919 135,337 37.37% - Battery electric vehicle 7,359 12,120 123,658 53,931 129.29% - Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle 5,689 12,899 62,261 81,406 -23.52% - Commercial vehicle 633 2,884 6,701 8,081 -17.08% - Bus 604 2,700 3,374 7,848 -57.01% -Others 29 184 3,327 233 1327.90% Oil-fueled vehicle 27,048 20,010 143,175 208,153 -31.22% - Sedan 5,617 2,428 29,552 45,344 -34.83% - SUV 15,048 7,573 62,205 50,845 22.34% - MPV 6,383 10,009 51,418 111,964 -54.08% Total 40,729 47,913 335,795 351,571 -4.49%

Note: The installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery of the Company for the month of September 2019 was approximately 0.797GWh.The cumulative installed capacity for the year 2019 was approximately 10.553GWh.