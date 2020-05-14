Log in
Chinese N95 Masks Denied Approval -- WSJ

05/14/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Mark Maremont, Liza Lin and Eva Xiao

U.S. authorities this month denied initial regulatory approval for N95 masks from BYD Co., a Chinese company that had secured huge orders for the protective gear including a $1 billion deal with the state of California.

Authorities in the U.S. and around the globe have been scrambling to secure N95 masks to protect health-care workers and others from the new coronavirus, which has sickened millions and caused hundreds of thousands of deaths.

BYD, an electric-vehicle company that includes Warren Buffett as an investor, has been racing to transform itself into one of the world's leading mask makers in light of the demand . The company, which has won giant contracts for its N95 masks from customers in the U.S., Canada and Asia, already is supplying other types of masks for use in the U.S.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health said in a statement Wednesday that it told BYD on May 4 that an on-site assessment of its factories in China yielded a "not acceptable" rating. The agency said the specifics of the application denial for BYD's N95 masks were confidential, but noted that its "review of the documentation provided to Niosh for the design, manufacturing and quality inspection of the device was concerning."

Niosh, an arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, conducts mask certification, among other roles. N95 masks, so-called because they filter out 95% of very small particles, can help protect wearers from droplets containing the coronavirus.

Frank Girardot, senior director of communications at BYD North America, called the initial rejection a "paperwork issue," and said the company would resubmit its application on Wednesday.

"We have every intent of getting through this process by the end of the month," he said, adding that BYD had passed the mask-testing portion of the Niosh certification process.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom last month ordered 300 million N95 respirators from BYD, paying $495 million up front, as the state pushed to buy protective equipment. Last week, the state announced an extension of the contract after BYD missed the initial deadline to obtain U.S. regulatory approval of its masks. The company refunded $247.5 million to California as part of the contract extension.

A spokesman for the Governor's Office of Emergency Services said Wednesday that California remained "optimistic that the vendor will meet its obligations."

If BYD fails to obtain certification, authorities have "built in strong provisions to protect the state," the spokesman said.

California turned to BYD for N95 masks after signing then quickly canceling a $600 million mask contract with a politically connected U.S. firm.

Another of BYD's potential customers was SoftBank Group Corp. BYD had promised to send 100 million N95 masks each month starting in May to the Japanese investment conglomerate. SoftBank's purchase of the masks was conditioned on BYD's obtaining U.S. regulatory approval, a SoftBank spokesman said Tuesday.

Niosh said BYD could resubmit its application for the N95 masks after addressing deficiencies and that a fresh review would be expedited. The agency said about 30% of applications for respirator approvals fail, and that the rate may be higher for a manufacturer's initial application.

BYD already has authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell a non-Niosh approved mask in the U.S. that is made to China's KN95 standards. The FDA last week withdrew approval for more than 60 Chinese mask makers, citing quality issues with some, but BYD was one of 14 manufacturers still allowed to sell non-Niosh approved masks in the U.S.

BYD drew a $230 million investment from Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Mr. Buffett's investment vehicle, nearly 12 years ago, amounting to what is now a 8% stake in the Chinese company.

Li Lu, the founder of Himalaya Capital, who introduced Berkshire Hathaway to BYD, posted a picture of Mr. Buffett in a blue disposable surgical mask on Facebook on April 14. The 89-year-old investor wore a sweatshirt reading: "I intend to live forever." Underneath the photo were Mr. Buffett's signature and the handwritten words, "And my BYD masks are helping me meet my goal."

A representative for Berkshire Hathaway referred a request for comment to BYD.

Based in Shenzhen, BYD started making lithium ion batteries in 1995. In late January, the company answered Beijing's call to pivot to making face masks and disinfectants.

The company said that by mid-March it had created the world's largest mask plant, and that by late April it was able to make 20 million masks a day.

BYD is delivering large quantities of non-N95 masks to customers, including basic surgical masks. Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said in a California Assembly hearing Monday that millions of BYD surgical masks had been crucial in helping open up the state again.

Write to Mark Maremont at mark.maremont@wsj.com and Liza Lin at Liza.Lin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.65% 255715 Delayed Quote.-23.44%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.24% 58.99 End-of-day quote.-0.24%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.44% 45.7 End-of-day quote.0.88%
