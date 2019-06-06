BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; (2) RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR;(3) APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR; (4) CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; AND (5) CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE（2019-06-06）

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock code: 285)

Website: http://www.byd-electronics.com

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR; APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR; CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES; AND CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM dated 18 April 2019 were duly passed by way of poll at the AGM held on 6 June 2019.

The Board further announces that Mr. Wang Bo was re-designated from an executive Director to a non-executive Director and Mr. Jiang Xiangrong was appointed as an executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM. On 6 June 2019, Mr. Wang Bo ceased to be a member of the nomination committee of the Company and was appointed as a member of the audit committee of the Company. On the same date, Mr. Jiang Xiangrong was appointed as a member of the nomination committee of the Company. Following the resignation of Mr. Wu Jing-sheng as a Director on 31 May 2019, Mr. Li Qian, a joint company secretary of the Company, had been appointed as the authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of Listing Rules with effect from 6 June 2019.

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 18 April 2019 (the "Circular"), and the notice of annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") dated 18 April 2019.

The Board is pleased to announce the results of voting taken by way of poll at the AGM pursuant to Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules.

Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The AGM was held at the Conference Room of BYD Company Limited at No. 3009, BYD Road, Pingshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC on Thursday, 6 June 2019 at 9:00 a.m.