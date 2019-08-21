BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT (2019-08-21)

STRATEGY FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

Looking ahead to second half of the year, global political landscape is still clouded by uncertainties with the global economy to be affected by trade conflicts, exchange rate volatility and geopolitical risks. Under the circumstances that the macroeconomy is under pressure, competition in the handset industry further deepened, which facilitated the concentration of high-quality client resources and industry demands to leading manufacturers and brought about new development opportunities for the Group. According to forecast by IDC, global smartphone shipments are expected to decrease by 1.9% to 1,380 million units in 2019 before the shipment's growth accelerates. It is expected that global smartphone shipments in 2023 will reach 1,540 million units, which is likely to usher in new growth for the Group's businesses. At the same time, the Group has successfully penetrated into the core product line of major clients in the Northern America, achieving breakthrough, diversifying its client base and creating tremendous room for the Group's future business growth. As the commercialization of 5G accelerates, the launch of 5G smartphones will usher in a new cycle of handset replacement. According to the forecast of IDC, the global 5G phone shipments in 2019 is 6,700,000 units, and the 5G phone shipments in 2023 is expected to reach 26% of all phone shipments. Compared with 4G phones, the manufacture of 5G phones and the components are more challenging. The requirement of manufacturing precision and product performance of metal, plastic and glass components of 5G phones are higher, which is expected to increase the added-value of handset products. The Group had been well prepared in terms of the innovative materials and the technologies for production, processing and exterior design. The Group will certainly seize the opportunity and drive its business into a new growth cycle. The Group also approached component business of renowned notebook brands, which is expected to drive the growth in revenue from related business.

The IDC China Intelligent Home Equipment Market Quarterly Tracker published by IDC predicts that, the intelligent home equipment market in China will continue growing rapidly over the next five years. The market scale will reach nearly 500 million units, which suggests huge market potential. The global market scale of the intelligent home business will reach 840,000,000 units, and it is expected to grow to 1,460,000,000 units in 2023, with a compound growth rate of 14.9%. The Group will seize the opportunity of rapid development of the market, leverage on the advantage of vertical integration of R&D, supply and manufacturing, actively plan its product layout and increase investment in the market so as to support the sustainable and rapid development of its new intelligent product business.

In terms of the automotive intelligent systems, although it is still in its infancy, its development will usher in a new era of intelligence following electrification of vehicles, including self-driving of vehicles and artificial intelligence experience. The future application scenarios of intelligent automobiles are remarkably extensive. According to the forecast of China Society of Automotive Engineers, the connectivity rate of new vehicle models sold in China in 2025 will reach 80%, and the sales volume of internet-connected vehicles will reach 28,000,000 units. The trend will usher in the rapid development of intelligent vehicles. The Group will continue to increase its R&D investment to expand into various product lines, including intelligent networking system, intelligent car cockpit and self-driving system. On the basis of the rapid business growth with the parent company, the Group also proactively expanded into other foreign and domestic automotive OEMs. As market exploration is further deepened, the Group's automotive intelligent system business will keep up the trend of rapid development.

The Group is confident about the future. It will continue to increase its R&D investment, facilitate the innovation of its products, promote automatic production and lean production, deepen the strategic cooperation with clients in three major business segments and expand its business scope so as to lay a solid groundwork for the Group's long-term development and create substantial return for shareholders and investors.