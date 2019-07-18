Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd    0285   HK0285041858

BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) CO LTD

(0285)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC ANNOUNCEMENT DISTRIBUTION OF THE 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND（2019-07-18）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 09:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock code: 285)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISTRIBUTION OF THE 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

References are made to the announcement of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (the "Company") dated 18 April 2019 regarding the distribution of the 2018 final dividend and book closure period and the poll results announcement of the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") dated 6 June 2019. At the AGM, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") approved the declaration of a final dividend (the "Final Dividend") of RMB0.195 per share of the Company (the "Share(s)") for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Final Dividend will be paid by the Company on Friday, 26 July 2019 to Shareholders whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on 17 June 2019. The Final Dividend will be calculated and declared in Renminbi and paid in Hong Kong dollars to the Shareholders. The amount of the Final Dividend is converted based on the average benchmark exchange rate for Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China for the five business days prior to 6 June 2019, being the date of the AGM (RMB0.87869 against HK$1.00), being a dividend of HK$0.22192 per Share.

Cheques for the Final Dividend will be issued by the receiving agent appointed by the Company and are expected to be posted by ordinary mail on Friday, 26 July 2019 to the Shareholders who are entitled to receive such dividend and at their own risk.

By order of the Board

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited

WANG Nian-qiang

Director

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. WANG Nian-qiang and Mr. JIANG Xiang-rong; the non-executive Directors are Mr. WANG Chuan-fu and Mr. WANG Bo; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CHUNG, Kwok Mo John, Mr. Antony Francis MAMPILLY and Mr. QIAN Jing-jie.

Disclaimer

BYD Electronic (International) Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 13:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIO
09:10aBYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic announcement distribution of the..
PU
07/01BYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic monthly return of equity issuer ..
PU
06/28BYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic connected transactions（20..
PU
06/11BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) CO LT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/06BYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic (1) poll results of annual gener..
PU
06/06BYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic list of directors and their role..
PU
06/03BYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic monthly return of equity issuer ..
PU
05/31BYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic resignation of director（2..
PU
05/31BYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic list of directors and their role..
PU
05/05BYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic monthly return of equity issuer ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 47 132 M
EBIT 2019 2 636 M
Net income 2019 2 352 M
Finance 2019 5 740 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 9,55x
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 22 316 M
Chart BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) CO LTD
Duration : Period :
BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 11,68  CNY
Last Close Price 9,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nian Qiang Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chuan Fu Wang Chairman
Ya Lin Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Jing Sheng Wu Non-Executive Director
Antony Francis Mampilly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) CO LTD16.08%3 247
AMPHENOL CORPORATION20.77%28 974
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%16 015
IPG PHOTONICS15.61%6 960
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-2.97%6 815
JABIL INC23.19%4 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About