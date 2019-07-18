BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC ANNOUNCEMENT DISTRIBUTION OF THE 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND（2019-07-18）

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock code: 285)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISTRIBUTION OF THE 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

References are made to the announcement of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (the "Company") dated 18 April 2019 regarding the distribution of the 2018 final dividend and book closure period and the poll results announcement of the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") dated 6 June 2019. At the AGM, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") approved the declaration of a final dividend (the "Final Dividend") of RMB0.195 per share of the Company (the "Share(s)") for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Final Dividend will be paid by the Company on Friday, 26 July 2019 to Shareholders whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on 17 June 2019. The Final Dividend will be calculated and declared in Renminbi and paid in Hong Kong dollars to the Shareholders. The amount of the Final Dividend is converted based on the average benchmark exchange rate for Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China for the five business days prior to 6 June 2019, being the date of the AGM (RMB0.87869 against HK$1.00), being a dividend of HK$0.22192 per Share.

Cheques for the Final Dividend will be issued by the receiving agent appointed by the Company and are expected to be posted by ordinary mail on Friday, 26 July 2019 to the Shareholders who are entitled to receive such dividend and at their own risk.

By order of the Board

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited

WANG Nian-qiang

Director

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. WANG Nian-qiang and Mr. JIANG Xiang-rong; the non-executive Directors are Mr. WANG Chuan-fu and Mr. WANG Bo; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CHUNG, Kwok Mo John, Mr. Antony Francis MAMPILLY and Mr. QIAN Jing-jie.