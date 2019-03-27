Log in
BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018（2019-03-27）

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock code: 285)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Turnover

5.86%

To RMB41,047 million

Gross profit

-2.16 %

To RMB4,172 million

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

-15.33%

To RMB2,189 million

Earnings per share

-15.33%

To RMB0.97

Proposed final dividend

RMB0.195 per share

HIGHLIGHTS

The rapid growth of glass casing business drove the increases in revenue of the Group.

The proactive expansion of new business sectors (such as ceramics and composite materials) cultivated new growth point for the Group's continuous development in the future.

The Group actively develops its businesses of new intelligent products and automotive intelligent systems, leading the transformation and upgrade of the Group.

1

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Board ("Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (the "Company" or "BYD Electronic") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") together with comparative figures in 2017.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

4

41,047,139

38,774,422

Cost of sales

(36,875,156)

(34,510,484)

Gross profit

4,171,983

4,263,938

Other income and gains

4

558,070

493,442

Government grants and subsidies

5

287,390

240,161

Research and development expenses

(1,588,654)

(1,200,632)

Selling and distribution expenses

(229,238)

(229,098)

Administrative expenses

(535,819)

(434,024)

Impairment losses on financial assets[, net]

(57,333)

-

Other expenses

(27,762)

(97,620)

Finance costs

6

(42,805)

(44,040)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

7

2,535,832

2,992,127

Income tax expense

8

(347,212)

(407,259)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

Attributable to owners of the parent

2,188,620

2,584,868

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF

THE PARENT

Basic and diluted

For profit for the year

9

RMB0.97

RMB1.15

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

2,188,620

2,584,868

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods

Debt instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income:

Changes in fair value

(428)

-

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(12,615)

7,694

Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods

(13,043)

7,694

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR

THE YEAR, NET OF TAX

(13,043)

7,694

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

2,175,577

2,592,562

Attributable to owners of the parent

2,175,577

2,592,562

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

7,633,550

Property, plant and equipment

7,430,949

Prepaid land lease payments

381,243

280,970

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

398,701

368,514

Other intangible assets

14,231

25,073

Loan to the ultimate holding company

398,920

400,000

Deferred tax assets

128,361

225,857

Available-for-sale investments

-

13,779

Other non-current financial asset

6,703

-

Total non-current assets

8,961,709

8,745,142

CURRENT ASSETS

4,767,794

Inventories

4,607,845

Trade and bills receivables

10

7,209,225

8,556,349

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets

368,244

654,652

Due from related parties

2,823

-

Pledge bank deposits

-

71

Cash and cash equivalents

4,741,377

2,822,267

Total current assets

17,089,463

16,641,184

CURRENT LIABILITIES

11

7,891,996

8,982,988

Trade and bills payables

Other payables

2,123,343

1,855,408

Due to related parties

-

940

Tax payable

30,209

173,367

Deferred income

15,987

75,301

Total current liabilities

10,061,535

11,088,004

NET CURRENT ASSETS

7,027,928

5,553,180

TOTAL ASSETS LESS

CURRENT LIABILITIES

15,989,637

14,298,322

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

44,648

Deferred tax liabilities

25,912

Deferred income

119,657

81,097

Total non-current liabilities

164,305

107,009

Net assets

15,825,332

14,191,313

EQUITY

4,052,228

Share capital

12

4,052,228

Other reserves

11,773,104

10,139,085

Total equity

15,825,332

14,191,313

4

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at 31 December 2018

The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance (chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") is as follows:

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 in due course.

1.CORPORATE INFORMATION

The Company was incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability on 14 June 2007.

The Company's shares have been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 20 December 2007.

The registered office of the Company is located at Part of Unit 1712, 17th Floor, Tower 2, Grand Central Plaza, No. 138 Shatin Rural Committee Road, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong.

The Group was principally engaged in the business of the manufacture and sales of handset components and modules, the provision of handset design and assembly services, and the provision of parts and assembly services of other electronic products.

In the opinion of the directors, the parent of the Company is Golden Link Worldwide Limited, an enterprise incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and the ultimate holding company of the Company is BYD Company Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC whose H shares are listed on the Stock Exchange and A shares are listed on the Small and Medium Enterprise Board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Information about subsidiaries

Particulars of the Company's principal subsidiaries are as follows:

Place of

Issued

incorporation or

ordinary/

registration and

registered

Percentage of equity

Company name

operations

share capital

attributable to the Company

Principal activities

Direct

Indirect

Lead Wealth International Limited

British Virgin Islands

US$50,000

-

100

Investment holding

("Lead Wealth")

(領裕國際有限公司) ***

BYD Precision Manufacture Co., Ltd.

PRC/Mainland China

US$145,000,000

-

100

Manufacture and sale

("BYD Precision")

of mobile handset

(比亞迪精密製造有限公司)*

components and modules

Huizhou BYD Electronic Co., Limited

PRC/Mainland China

US$110,000,000

-

100

High-level assembly

("Huizhou Electronic")

(惠州比亞迪電子有限公司)**

continued/...

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BYD Electronic (International) Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 16:14:08 UTC
