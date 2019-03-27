BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018（2019-03-27）

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As at 31 December 2018

The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance (chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") is as follows:

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 in due course.

1.CORPORATE INFORMATION

The Company was incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability on 14 June 2007.

The Company's shares have been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 20 December 2007.

The registered office of the Company is located at Part of Unit 1712, 17th Floor, Tower 2, Grand Central Plaza, No. 138 Shatin Rural Committee Road, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong.

The Group was principally engaged in the business of the manufacture and sales of handset components and modules, the provision of handset design and assembly services, and the provision of parts and assembly services of other electronic products.

In the opinion of the directors, the parent of the Company is Golden Link Worldwide Limited, an enterprise incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and the ultimate holding company of the Company is BYD Company Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC whose H shares are listed on the Stock Exchange and A shares are listed on the Small and Medium Enterprise Board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Information about subsidiaries

Particulars of the Company's principal subsidiaries are as follows:

Place of Issued incorporation or ordinary/ registration and registered Percentage of equity Company name operations share capital attributable to the Company Principal activities Direct Indirect Lead Wealth International Limited British Virgin Islands US$50,000 - 100 Investment holding ("Lead Wealth") (領裕國際有限公司) *** BYD Precision Manufacture Co., Ltd. PRC/Mainland China US$145,000,000 - 100 Manufacture and sale ("BYD Precision") of mobile handset (比亞迪精密製造有限公司)* components and modules Huizhou BYD Electronic Co., Limited PRC/Mainland China US$110,000,000 - 100 High-level assembly ("Huizhou Electronic") (惠州比亞迪電子有限公司)**

continued/...