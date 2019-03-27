BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018（2019-03-27）
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)
(Stock code: 285)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Turnover
5.86%
To RMB41,047 million
Gross profit
-2.16 %
To RMB4,172 million
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
-15.33%
To RMB2,189 million
Earnings per share
-15.33%
To RMB0.97
Proposed final dividend
RMB0.195 per share
HIGHLIGHTS
•The rapid growth of glass casing business drove the increases in revenue of the Group.
•The proactive expansion of new business sectors (such as ceramics and composite materials) cultivated new growth point for the Group's continuous development in the future.
•The Group actively develops its businesses of new intelligent products and automotive intelligent systems, leading the transformation and upgrade of the Group.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The Board ("Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (the "Company" or "BYD Electronic") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year") together with comparative figures in 2017.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
REVENUE
4
41,047,139
38,774,422
Cost of sales
(36,875,156)
(34,510,484)
Gross profit
4,171,983
4,263,938
Other income and gains
4
558,070
493,442
Government grants and subsidies
5
287,390
240,161
Research and development expenses
(1,588,654)
(1,200,632)
Selling and distribution expenses
(229,238)
(229,098)
Administrative expenses
(535,819)
(434,024)
Impairment losses on financial assets[, net]
(57,333)
-
Other expenses
(27,762)
(97,620)
Finance costs
6
(42,805)
(44,040)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
7
2,535,832
2,992,127
Income tax expense
8
(347,212)
(407,259)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
Attributable to owners of the parent
2,188,620
2,584,868
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE
TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF
THE PARENT
－Basic and diluted
－For profit for the year
9
RMB0.97
RMB1.15
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
2,188,620
2,584,868
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods
Debt instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income:
Changes in fair value
(428)
-
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(12,615)
7,694
Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods
(13,043)
7,694
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR
THE YEAR, NET OF TAX
(13,043)
7,694
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
2,175,577
2,592,562
Attributable to owners of the parent
2,175,577
2,592,562
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
7,633,550
Property, plant and equipment
7,430,949
Prepaid land lease payments
381,243
280,970
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
398,701
368,514
Other intangible assets
14,231
25,073
Loan to the ultimate holding company
398,920
400,000
Deferred tax assets
128,361
225,857
Available-for-sale investments
-
13,779
Other non-current financial asset
6,703
-
Total non-current assets
8,961,709
8,745,142
CURRENT ASSETS
4,767,794
Inventories
4,607,845
Trade and bills receivables
10
7,209,225
8,556,349
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
368,244
654,652
Due from related parties
2,823
-
Pledge bank deposits
-
71
Cash and cash equivalents
4,741,377
2,822,267
Total current assets
17,089,463
16,641,184
CURRENT LIABILITIES
11
7,891,996
8,982,988
Trade and bills payables
Other payables
2,123,343
1,855,408
Due to related parties
-
940
Tax payable
30,209
173,367
Deferred income
15,987
75,301
Total current liabilities
10,061,535
11,088,004
NET CURRENT ASSETS
7,027,928
5,553,180
TOTAL ASSETS LESS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
15,989,637
14,298,322
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
44,648
Deferred tax liabilities
25,912
Deferred income
119,657
81,097
Total non-current liabilities
164,305
107,009
Net assets
15,825,332
14,191,313
EQUITY
4,052,228
Share capital
12
4,052,228
Other reserves
11,773,104
10,139,085
Total equity
15,825,332
14,191,313
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
As at 31 December 2018
The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance (chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 in due course.
1.CORPORATE INFORMATION
The Company was incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability on 14 June 2007.
The Company's shares have been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 20 December 2007.
The registered office of the Company is located at Part of Unit 1712, 17th Floor, Tower 2, Grand Central Plaza, No. 138 Shatin Rural Committee Road, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong.
The Group was principally engaged in the business of the manufacture and sales of handset components and modules, the provision of handset design and assembly services, and the provision of parts and assembly services of other electronic products.
In the opinion of the directors, the parent of the Company is Golden Link Worldwide Limited, an enterprise incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and the ultimate holding company of the Company is BYD Company Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC whose H shares are listed on the Stock Exchange and A shares are listed on the Small and Medium Enterprise Board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Information about subsidiaries
Particulars of the Company's principal subsidiaries are as follows:
Place of
Issued
incorporation or
ordinary/
registration and
registered
Percentage of equity
Company name
operations
share capital
attributable to the Company
Principal activities
Direct
Indirect
Lead Wealth International Limited
British Virgin Islands
US$50,000
-
100
Investment holding
("Lead Wealth")
(領裕國際有限公司) ***
BYD Precision Manufacture Co., Ltd.
PRC/Mainland China
US$145,000,000
-
100
Manufacture and sale
("BYD Precision")
of mobile handset
(比亞迪精密製造有限公司)*
components and modules
Huizhou BYD Electronic Co., Limited
PRC/Mainland China
US$110,000,000
-
100
High-level assembly
("Huizhou Electronic")
(惠州比亞迪電子有限公司)**
continued/...
5
