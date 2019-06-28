BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS（2019-06-28）

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

In recent years, along with the differentiated development of handset components, the Group has actively worked on the glass segment and smoothly expanded its customer base, thereby imposing further requirements on its production capacity. As the businesses of the Group keep growing, the Group will further enhance the development and manufacture of new products so as to foster a new growth point. The Group has agreed to purchase relevant assets from BYD in order to rapidly expand production capacity and promote the growth of relevant business.

In relation to the proposed disposal of assets by the Group to the BYD, it is believed that such disposal of idle assets at reasonable prices would be economical and beneficial to the Group. The Company negotiated with BYD on an arm's length basis and agreed on the transaction, while the assets to be sold under the Assets Sale Agreement are useful to the BYD Group for its business.

In relation to the proposed purchase of assets by the Group from the BYD, it is believed that such purchase of assets from the BYD is the fastest and more cost-effective way to expand the Group's product lines of business. Due to the proximity of the location of the Group and the BYD Group, the Group will benefit from reduced transportation cost and more convenient testing of the assets by purchasing the same from BYD.

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND THE BYD GROUP

The Group is principally engaged in the business of the manufacture and sales of handset components and modules, the provision of handset design and assembly services, and the provision of parts and assembly services of other electronic products.

The BYD Group is principally engaged in rechargeable battery and photovoltaic business, handset components and assembly services, as well as automobile business which includes traditional fuel engined vehicles and new energy vehicles and is actively developing the urban rail transportation business segment.

LISTING RULES REQUIREMENTS

As BYD is the controlling Shareholder of the Company indirectly interested in approximately 65.76% of the issued share capital of the Company, it is a connected person of the Company. As such, each of the Assets Sale Transaction and the Assets Purchase Transaction constitutes a connected transaction for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Mr. WANG Chuan-fu, being a non-executive Director of the Company, is also an executive director and chairman of the board of directors of BYD and is interested in approximately 18.97% of the total issued share capital of BYD as at the date of the Assets Sale Agreement and the Assets Purchase Agreement. Accordingly, Mr. WANG Chuan-fu, being a Director who may have a material interest, has voluntarily abstained from voting on the board resolutions of the Company concerning the Transactions.