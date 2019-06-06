Log in
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) CO LTD

(0285)
BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION（2019-06-06）

06/06/2019 | 11:28am EDT

(incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock code: 285)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("the Board") of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. WANG Nian-qiang

Mr. JIANG Xiangrong

Non-executive Directors

Mr. WANG Chuan-fu

Mr. WANG Bo

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. CHUNG Kwok Mo John

Mr. Antony Francis MAMPILLY

Mr. QIAN Jing-jie

The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. WANG Nian-qiang

M

Mr. JIANG Xiangrong

M

Mr. WANG Chuan-fu

M

M

C

Mr. WANG Bo

M

Mr. CHUNG Kwok Mo John

C

M

M

Mr. Antony Francis MAMPILLY

M

M

M

Mr. QIAN Jing-jie

M

C

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
  1. Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019

Disclaimer

BYD Electronic (International) Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 15:27:04 UTC
