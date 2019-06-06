BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION（2019-06-06）

(incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)
(Stock code: 285)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors ("the Board") of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. WANG Nian-qiang
Mr. JIANG Xiangrong
Non-executive Directors
Mr. WANG Chuan-fu
Mr. WANG Bo
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. CHUNG Kwok Mo John
Mr. Antony Francis MAMPILLY
Mr. QIAN Jing-jie
The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. WANG Nian-qiang
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. JIANG Xiangrong
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. WANG Chuan-fu
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. WANG Bo
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. CHUNG Kwok Mo John
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Antony Francis MAMPILLY
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. QIAN Jing-jie
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
-
Member of the relevant Board committees