BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION（2019-06-06）

(incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance with limited liability)

(Stock code: 285)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("the Board") of BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. WANG Nian-qiang

Mr. JIANG Xiangrong

Non-executive Directors

Mr. WANG Chuan-fu

Mr. WANG Bo

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. CHUNG Kwok Mo John

Mr. Antony Francis MAMPILLY

Mr. QIAN Jing-jie

The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Audit Remuneration Nomination Committee Committee Committee Mr. WANG Nian-qiang M Mr. JIANG Xiangrong M Mr. WANG Chuan-fu M M C Mr. WANG Bo M Mr. CHUNG Kwok Mo John C M M Mr. Antony Francis MAMPILLY M M M Mr. QIAN Jing-jie M C M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committees