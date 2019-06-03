BYD Electronic International : · BYD ELECTRONIC MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 MAY 2019 (2019-06-03)

Log in
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 May 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited

Date Submitted

3 June 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00285

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

4,400,000,000

N/A

440,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

4,400,000,000

N/A

440,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Description :

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of preference

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other classes

Par value

Authorised share capital

of shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

440,000,000

(HK$) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,253,204,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the

month

2,253,204,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital(Not Applicable)

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed(Not Applicable)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency of

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (Not Applicable)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BYD Electronic (International) Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 12:58:14 UTC
