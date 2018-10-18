Byline Bancorp : Announces Agreement to Acquire Oak Park River Forest Bankshares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) (the “Company” or “Byline”) and Oak Park
River Forest Bankshares, Inc. (“Oak Park River Forest”) today jointly
announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement which
provides for the acquisition by Byline of Oak Park River Forest in a
cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $42.0 million.
Oak Park River Forest, the parent company of Community Bank of Oak Park
River Forest (“Community Bank”), has total assets of $325 million, total
loans of $254 million and total deposits of $293 million as of June 30,
2018. With three locations in Oak Park and River Forest, Community Bank
is the only community bank operating in these markets. Founded in 1996,
Community Bank offers commercial, retail and mortgage banking services.
As of June 30, 2018, Community Bank’s deposit base consisted of 93% core
deposits, with a cost of deposits of 0.15% during the second quarter of
2018.
“Community Bank of Oak Park River Forest has built an outstanding
reputation for exceptional service and relationship banking at its
finest, and we believe it will be an excellent complement to our
existing franchise,” said Alberto Paracchini, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Byline. “We look forward to welcoming Oak Park
River Forest customers and employees to the Byline family. We believe
the combination of Byline and Oak Park River Forest will enhance the
customer banking experience by offering greater convenience while still
providing the same commitment to superior customer service. This
acquisition will provide us with a strong presence in Oak Park and River
Forest, two Chicago metropolitan markets with communities that avidly
support local business and community development.”
Walter Healy, President and CEO of Oak Park River Forest, said, “Byline
shares our commitment to serving our communities and being a trusted
partner that helps our customers reach their financial goals. We look
forward to offering our customers the increased convenience and
capabilities of a larger bank while maintaining the highly personalized,
local service they have come to expect from Community Bank of Oak Park
River Forest.”
Transaction Details
Under the terms of the definitive agreement, at the closing of the
transaction each outstanding share of Oak Park River Forest’s common
stock will be converted into the right to receive 7.9321 shares of
Byline common stock and $33.38 in cash. Based upon the closing price of
Byline’s common stock of $21.30 on October 17, 2018, this represents a
fully diluted transaction value of approximately $42.0 million.
Byline currently estimates pre-tax expense reductions associated with
the transaction will be approximately 40% of Community Bank’s expense
base. Byline expects the transaction to be approximately 5.5% accretive
to earnings per share in 2020 (excluding one-time merger-related
transaction expenses), with an expected tangible book value per share
dilution earn-back period of approximately three years using the
“cross-over” method.
The transaction has been approved unanimously by each company’s board of
directors and is expected to close by the second quarter of 2019. The
closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, the
approval of Oak Park River Forest’s stockholders, and the satisfaction
of certain other closing conditions.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company served as financial
advisor to Byline, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as Byline’s legal
advisor. Monroe Financial Partners, Inc. served as financial advisor to
Oak Park River Forest, and Vedder Price P.C. served as Oak Park River
Forest’s legal advisor.
About Byline Bancorp, Inc.
Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for
Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank serving small- and
medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank
has approximately $4.8 billion in assets and operates more than 50 full
service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee
metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and
retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment
leasing solutions and is one of the top 10 Small Business Administration
lenders in the United States.
About Oak Park River Forest Bankshares, Inc.
Oak Park River Forest is the parent company of Community Bank of Oak
Park River Forest, a full-service community bank that offers commercial,
retail, and mortgage banking services through its headquarters in
downtown Oak Park and its two additional branch locations in River
Forest and south Oak Park. Community Bank was founded in 1996 and has
since grown to over than $300 million in assets and 15,000 customer
accounts, with an emphasis on serving its local retail, business, and
non-profit communities.
