Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Byline Bancorp, Inc.    BY

BYLINE BANCORP, INC.

(BY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Byline Bancorp : Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The dividend is payable on July 7, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 23, 2020.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $5.7 billion in assets and operates more than 50 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BYLINE BANCORP, INC.
05:35pBYLINE BANCORP : Declares Cash Dividend
BU
06/04BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Provides Additional Information on How to Access the Virt..
BU
06/01BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/29BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/28BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/05BYLINE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/01BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/30BYLINE BANCORP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
04/30BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 279 M - -
Net income 2020 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 509 M 509 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 001
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart BYLINE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYLINE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,30 $
Last Close Price 13,26 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto J. Paracchini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto R. Herencia Chairman
Lindsay Y. Corby CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Antonio del Valle Perochena Independent Director
Phillip R. Cabrera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYLINE BANCORP, INC.-32.24%509
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.33%166 341
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.94%58 584
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-15.03%50 630
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.04%44 654
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-15.28%43 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group