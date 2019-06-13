Byline Bancorp : Donald J. Gibson Jr. Joins Byline Bancorp as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that Donald J. Gibson Jr. has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Mr. Gibson joins Byline from MB Financial Bank, N.A., where he served as General Counsel since 2014.

“We are very pleased to add an executive of Don’s caliber to our management team,” said Alberto Paracchini, President and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp. “Don has exceptional experience as both in-house and outside counsel to regional and community banks. His knowledge of the Chicago market, regulatory expertise, and extensive experience advising financial institutions on commercial banking and strategic acquisitions will be extremely valuable to our efforts to continue prudently managing the growth of Byline Bancorp.”

Prior to serving as General Counsel at MB Financial Bank, Mr. Gibson was a partner at Chicago-based McGuireWoods, LLP, where he chaired the firm’s community banking industry team. Before McGuireWoods, Mr. Gibson was a partner at Ross & Hardies, L.P., was a founding partner of Tatooles, Foley, Kluever & Gibson, and served as general counsel and assistant general counsel at Boulevard Bancorp, Inc. Mr. Gibson received his BA from Loyola University Chicago and a JD from Loyola University School of Law.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $5.3 billion in assets and operates more than 60 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top 10 Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

