Byline Bancorp : Donald J. Gibson Jr. Joins Byline Bancorp as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that Donald J. Gibson
Jr. has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and General
Counsel. Mr. Gibson joins Byline from MB Financial Bank, N.A., where he
served as General Counsel since 2014.
“We are very pleased to add an executive of Don’s caliber to our
management team,” said Alberto Paracchini, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Byline Bancorp. “Don has exceptional experience as both
in-house and outside counsel to regional and community banks. His
knowledge of the Chicago market, regulatory expertise, and extensive
experience advising financial institutions on commercial banking and
strategic acquisitions will be extremely valuable to our efforts to
continue prudently managing the growth of Byline Bancorp.”
Prior to serving as General Counsel at MB Financial Bank, Mr. Gibson was
a partner at Chicago-based McGuireWoods, LLP, where he chaired the
firm’s community banking industry team. Before McGuireWoods, Mr. Gibson
was a partner at Ross & Hardies, L.P., was a founding partner of
Tatooles, Foley, Kluever & Gibson, and served as general counsel and
assistant general counsel at Boulevard Bancorp, Inc. Mr. Gibson received
his BA from Loyola University Chicago and a JD from Loyola University
School of Law.
About Byline Bancorp, Inc.
Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for
Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and
medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank
has approximately $5.3 billion in assets and operates more than 60 full
service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee
metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and
retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment
leasing solutions and is one of the top 10 Small Business Administration
lenders in the United States.
