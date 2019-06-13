Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Byline Bancorp Inc    BY

BYLINE BANCORP INC

(BY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Byline Bancorp : Donald J. Gibson Jr. Joins Byline Bancorp as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that Donald J. Gibson Jr. has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Mr. Gibson joins Byline from MB Financial Bank, N.A., where he served as General Counsel since 2014.

“We are very pleased to add an executive of Don’s caliber to our management team,” said Alberto Paracchini, President and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp. “Don has exceptional experience as both in-house and outside counsel to regional and community banks. His knowledge of the Chicago market, regulatory expertise, and extensive experience advising financial institutions on commercial banking and strategic acquisitions will be extremely valuable to our efforts to continue prudently managing the growth of Byline Bancorp.”

Prior to serving as General Counsel at MB Financial Bank, Mr. Gibson was a partner at Chicago-based McGuireWoods, LLP, where he chaired the firm’s community banking industry team. Before McGuireWoods, Mr. Gibson was a partner at Ross & Hardies, L.P., was a founding partner of Tatooles, Foley, Kluever & Gibson, and served as general counsel and assistant general counsel at Boulevard Bancorp, Inc. Mr. Gibson received his BA from Loyola University Chicago and a JD from Loyola University School of Law.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $5.3 billion in assets and operates more than 60 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top 10 Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized”, “target” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis which may or may not prove to be correct and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication. No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BYLINE BANCORP INC
08:06aBYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Appoints Steven P. Kent to Board of Directors
BU
08:02aBYLINE BANCORP : Donald J. Gibson Jr. Joins Byline Bancorp as Executive Vice Pre..
BU
06:05aBYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
06:04aBYLINE BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:03aBYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
06/12BYLINE BANCORP : to Participate in Piper Jaffray Midwest Bank Symposium
BU
05/16BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/15BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Announces Bruce Lammers to Retire from Byline Bank
BU
05/09BYLINE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/06BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 266 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 59,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
P/E ratio 2020 11,58
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,51x
Capitalization 707 M
Chart BYLINE BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Byline Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYLINE BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto J. Paracchini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto R. Herencia Chairman
Lindsay Y. Corby Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Antonio del Valle Perochena Director
Jaime Ruíz Sacristán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYLINE BANCORP INC12.44%716
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD5.83%185 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 794
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.54%54 472
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK18.37%47 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About