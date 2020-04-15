Byline Bancorp, Inc. : Announces the Death of its Director Jaime Ruiz Sacristán

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) today announced the passing of Jaime Ruiz Sacristán, director, chairman of the Governance and Nominating Committee, and member of the Compensation Committee and Risk Committee of the Company. Mr. Ruiz Sacristán passed away on April 12, 2020 in Mexico City as a result of complications from the coronavirus. He served as a director of the Company and its subsidiary Byline Bank since June of 2013.

Roberto R. Herencia, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our director and friend. This is a major loss for us as Jaime was an important member of our board, a key figure in what we have accomplished at Byline, including our formation, and, above all, a great human being and professional.”

“The councilor by excellence, Jaime Ruiz Sacristán fought until the end. We will miss the confidence provided by his human values,” said Antonio del Valle Perochena, director at Byline Bancorp, Inc. and Byline Bank.

“He was a great human being who deeply cared about the organization and its people,” added Alberto Paracchini, President and CEO.

Jaime Ruiz Sacristán was the Founder and Chairman of the board of directors of Mexico City based and privately owned Banco Ve por Más, a position he held since 2003, and served as Chairman of the board of directors of the Mexican Stock Exchange since January 2015. He was President of the Mexican Bankers Association from 2011 to 2013 and served as its vice president from 2007 to 2009. He served on the boards of numerous companies in the financial, industrial and commercial industries. Mr. Ruiz Sacristán held a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Universidad Anáhuac and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $5.5 billion in assets and operates more than 50 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

