Byline Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net interest margin of 3.71%

Return on average assets of 0.59%

Efficiency ratio of 53.70%

Originated loans and leases increased $610.9 million, or 20.5%, from March 31, 2020 Originated $734.0 million in loans of which $626.8 million were under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

Completed a public offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets of 12.33% Byline Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Byline”) (NYSE: BY), the parent company of Byline Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $9.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $3.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, and net income of $13.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Alberto J. Paracchini, President and Chief Executive Officer of Byline, commented, “We continued to operate in a challenging environment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Notwithstanding, our team continued to execute well during the second quarter, which enabled us to deliver a solid financial performance while remaining committed to supporting our employees, customers, and communities. We actively participated in the Paycheck Protection Program, and we were able to help more than 3,600 small businesses access approximately $627 million in funding. Our participation in the PPP helped drive strong growth in both loans and deposits during the second quarter. We are also seeing improving demand for government guaranteed loans outside of the PPP, which resulted in a higher level of loan sales this quarter. “While the pandemic continues, we remain cautious given the uncertainties currently present in the economic outlook. We have increased our reserves through our Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses, added to our capital position with the subordinated debt offering we completed during the quarter, and continue to maintain a high level of liquidity. We believe this approach positions us well to continue to manage through this environment,” said Mr. Paracchini. Byline’s Response to Pandemic Update We continued to execute a series of measures implemented during the prior quarter to ensure the safety of employees, customers, and communities, to support customer needs, and to limit operational disruptions. Our Board of Directors and management teams continue to monitor and, when appropriate, make changes to our response. Recent updates include: Maximized social distancing protocols by augmenting business hours and the locations of employee teams. 100% of our non-retail employees have the ability to work from home. Four hub branch locations open and allowing regular lobby traffic, drive-thru only locations for 18 branches, 17 full service branches with lobby hours by appointment, and 18 branches temporarily closed. Continuously following CDC guidelines at branches and offices.

Proactively engaged our customers and borrowers to identify short-term cash flow and other financial needs. Approved 1,800 payment deferrals totaling approximately $619.2 million, or 16.4% 1 of loans and leases at June 30, 2020. Established customer strategy to process PPP loans efficiently through our existing SBA platform and funded over 3,600 loans totaling $626.8 million. Approved to participate in the Main Street Lending Facility through the Federal Reserve.

The following table presents information regarding the PPP loans as of June 30, 2020: PPP Loan Size Over $150,000 - (dollars in thousands) $0 - $150,000 $2,000,000 Over $2,000,000 Total Principal outstanding $ 119,736 $ 422,218 $ 84,639 $ 626,593 Unearned processing fee (5,335 ) (13,662 ) (730 ) (19,727 ) Deferred costs 3,499 1,263 36 4,798 Carrying value $ 117,900 $ 409,819 $ 83,945 $ 611,664 Number of loans 2,628 949 27 3,604 STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net Interest Income The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 50,153 $ 54,158 $ 58,203 $ 63,391 $ 59,524 $ 104,311 $ 113,907 Interest on securities 7,530 8,016 7,212 7,040 6,665 15,546 12,767 Other interest and dividend income 222 992 500 598 571 1,214 1,196 Total interest and dividend income 57,905 63,166 65,915 71,029 66,760 121,071 127,870 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 4,246 7,804 9,325 9,618 9,306 12,050 17,382 Other borrowings 476 1,897 1,989 2,835 2,265 2,373 4,431 Subordinated notes and debentures 574 640 687 738 741 1,214 1,524 Total interest expense 5,296 10,341 12,001 13,191 12,312 15,637 23,337 Net interest income $ 52,609 $ 52,825 $ 53,914 $ 57,838 $ 54,448 $ 105,434 $ 104,533 The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated: For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Average

Yield /

Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,971 $ 25 0.17 % $ 38,934 $ 157 1.63 % Loans and leases(1) 4,283,654 50,153 4.71 % 3,799,213 54,158 5.73 % Taxable securities 1,243,604 7,021 2.27 % 1,175,120 8,316 2.85 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 117,340 706 2.42 % 84,679 535 2.54 % Total interest-earning assets $ 5,703,569 $ 57,905 4.08 % $ 5,097,946 $ 63,166 4.98 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (43,009 ) (33,664 ) All other assets 526,414 501,670 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,186,974 $ 5,565,952 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Interest checking $ 392,070 $ 165 0.17 % $ 338,905 $ 260 0.31 % Money market accounts 1,214,713 946 0.31 % 962,205 2,214 0.93 % Savings 511,049 61 0.05 % 480,270 61 0.05 % Time deposits 976,710 3,074 1.27 % 1,113,596 5,269 1.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,094,542 4,246 0.55 % 2,894,976 7,804 1.08 % Other borrowings 534,766 476 0.36 % 521,108 1,897 1.46 % Subordinated notes and debentures 40,180 574 5.75 % 37,385 640 6.88 % Total borrowings 574,946 1,050 0.73 % 558,493 2,537 1.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,669,488 $ 5,296 0.58 % $ 3,453,469 $ 10,341 1.20 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,692,723 1,298,800 Other liabilities 48,884 48,256 Total stockholders’ equity 775,879 765,427 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,186,974 $ 5,565,952 Net interest spread(3) 3.50 % 3.78 % Net interest income $ 52,609 $ 52,825 Net interest margin(4) 3.71 % 4.17 % Net loan accretion impact on margin $ 3,172 0.22 % $ 3,671 0.29 % (1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances. (2) Interest income and rates exclude the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis due to immateriality. (3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (5) Average balances are average daily balances. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $52.6 million, relatively the same level as the first quarter of 2020, as a lower cost of funds was offset by a decrease in loan yields. The change in net interest income was primarily due to: A decrease of $3.6 million in interest expense on deposits, due to lower rates paid on money market accounts and maturities of higher-rate time deposits; and

A decrease of $1.5 million in interest expense on borrowings principally as a result of accessing funds available to borrow at a lower cost. Offset by: A decrease of $4.0 million in interest and fees on loans and leases, mainly due to a full quarter impact of the decreases in short-term rates in March 2020, the result of lower-yielding PPP loan balances, and a $499,000 decrease in accretion income on acquired loans. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.71%, a decrease of 46 basis points compared to 4.17% for the first quarter of 2020. Total net accretion income on acquired loans contributed 22 basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 29 basis points for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 7 basis points. The net interest margin decrease during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by decreased loan and lease yields largely resulting from a full quarter impact of decreases in short-term rates and lower-yielding PPP loan balances partly offset by a decrease in the cost of funds also due to decreases in short-term rates and higher non-interest-bearing demand deposit balances. The average cost of total deposits was 0.36% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 39 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to a lower average cost of money market accounts and time deposits as well as a favorable change in deposit mix. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew by $393.9 million, while average time deposits decreased by $136.9 million. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 35.4% of average total deposits for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 31.4% for the first quarter of 2020. Provision for Loan and Lease Losses The provision for loan and lease losses was $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.1 million compared to $14.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The second quarter included allocations of $14.2 million for originated loans and leases, $862,000 for acquired non-impaired loans, and $477,000 for acquired impaired loans. The provision during the second quarter of 2020 included $5.3 million in specific impairments on originated loans, including $1.4 million related to the unguaranteed portion of government guaranteed loans. The second quarter provision included $7.3 million to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-interest Income The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits $ 1,455 $ 1,673 $ 1,635 $ 1,612 $ 1,441 $ 3,128 $ 3,211 Loan servicing revenue 2,980 2,758 2,834 2,692 2,630 5,738 5,169 Loan servicing asset revaluation (711 ) (3,064 ) (2,545 ) (1,610 ) (1,223 ) (3,775 ) (2,484 ) ATM and interchange fees 845 1,216 1,150 973 945 2,061 1,662 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale — 1,375 — 178 973 1,375 973 Change in fair value of equity securities, net 766 (619 ) 381 (15 ) 551 147 1,050 Net gains on sales of loans 6,456 4,773 8,735 9,405 7,472 11,229 13,705 Wealth management and trust income 608 669 704 653 626 1,277 1,221 Other non-interest income 389 392 1,622 918 768 781 1,664 Total non-interest income $ 12,788 $ 9,173 $ 14,516 $ 14,806 $ 14,183 $ 21,961 $ 26,171 Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.8 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or 39.4% compared to $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to: A $2.4 million decrease in loan servicing asset revaluation due to a favorable change in the fair value of the servicing asset as a result of improved secondary market conditions reflected by improved premium rates and lower pre-payment speeds following the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic;

An increase of $1.7 million in net gains on sales of loans, mainly due to an increase in volume of sales of government guaranteed loans and improving premiums; and

An increase in the change in fair value of equity securities, net, of $1.4 million due to an increase in the fair value of those securities. Partially offset by: A decrease of $1.4 million in net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale as a result of sales during the first quarter of 2020 compared to none during the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company sold $78.7 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $61.0 million during the first quarter of 2020. The increase in sales was driven by increased SBA 7(a) origination volumes. Non-interest Expense The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits $ 19,405 $ 24,666 $ 24,228 $ 24,537 $ 23,652 $ 44,071 $ 46,544 Occupancy and equipment expense, net 5,359 5,524 5,241 4,512 5,069 10,883 10,018 Loan and lease related expenses 1,260 1,311 2,648 1,949 1,841 2,571 3,418 Legal, audit and other professional fees 2,078 2,334 2,340 4,066 2,981 4,412 5,047 Data processing 2,826 2,665 2,678 4,062 3,849 5,491 6,993 Net loss recognized on other real estate owned and other related expenses 456 519 122 95 252 975 448 Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,892 1,893 2,002 2,003 1,959 3,785 3,732 Other non-interest expense 3,736 4,615 4,435 4,224 4,351 8,351 8,433 Total non-interest expense $ 37,012 $ 43,527 $ 43,694 $ 45,448 $ 43,954 $ 80,539 $ 84,633 Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $37.0 million, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 15.0%, from $43.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in total non-interest expense was primarily due to: A decrease of $5.3 million in salaries and employee benefits, mainly due to an increase in deferred costs as a result of PPP loan originations during the quarter; and

A decrease of $879,000 in other non-interest expense mostly due to a decrease in impairment charges on assets held for sale. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 53.70% for the second quarter of 2020 compared with 67.16% for the first quarter of 2020. INCOME TAXES The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.7 million during the second quarter of 2020, an effective tax rate of 29.0% compared to $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2020, an effective tax rate of 26.1%. The change in the effective tax rate was due to the reversal of tax benefits associated with share-based compensation awards. STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Total assets were $6.4 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $658.8 million compared to $5.7 billion at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.0 billion compared to $5.4 billion at June 30, 2019. The current quarter increase was primarily due to: An increase in securities of $128.2 million, principally a result of purchases of mortgage-backed securities during the quarter; and

An increase in loans and leases of $530.9 million, mostly due to an increase of $610.9 million in our originated loan portfolio reflecting the growth in PPP and commercial real estate loan balances, partially offset by a decrease of $80.1 million in our acquired loan portfolios as a result of paydowns. The following table shows our allocation of the originated, acquired impaired, and acquired non-impaired loans and leases at the dates indicated: June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Originated loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 919,510 20.9 % $ 839,244 21.7 % $ 721,230 18.7 % Residential real estate 480,692 10.9 % 480,946 12.5 % 501,038 13.0 % Construction, land development, and other land 219,261 5.0 % 242,001 6.3 % 196,656 5.1 % Commercial and industrial 1,200,996 27.4 % 1,263,688 32.7 % 992,313 25.7 % Paycheck protection program 611,664 13.9 % — — — — Installment and other 2,714 0.1 % 4,594 0.1 % 10,937 0.3 % Leasing financing receivables 160,741 3.7 % 154,173 4.0 % 162,119 4.1 % Total originated loans and leases $ 3,595,578 81.9 % $ 2,984,646 77.3 % $ 2,584,293 66.9 % Acquired impaired loans Commercial real estate $ 126,405 2.9 % $ 127,895 3.3 % $ 151,127 3.9 % Residential real estate 90,784 2.1 % 94,198 2.5 % 118,534 3.1 % Construction, land development, and other land 4,784 0.1 % 5,291 0.1 % 4,220 0.1 % Commercial and industrial 13,485 0.3 % 15,808 0.4 % 20,370 0.5 % Installment and other 226 0.0 % 236 0.0 % 300 0.0 % Total acquired impaired loans $ 235,684 5.4 % $ 243,428 6.3 % $ 294,551 7.6 % Acquired non-impaired loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 305,041 6.9 % $ 327,820 8.5 % $ 439,182 11.4 % Residential real estate 99,288 2.2 % 118,853 3.1 % 158,190 4.1 % Construction, land development, and other land 21,958 0.5 % 30,484 0.8 % 51,072 1.3 % Commercial and industrial 116,668 2.7 % 135,063 3.5 % 307,887 8.0 % Installment and other 818 0.0 % 891 0.0 % 1,672 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 16,087 0.4 % 19,074 0.5 % 26,301 0.7 % Total acquired non-impaired loans and leases $ 559,860 12.7 % $ 632,185 16.4 % $ 984,304 25.5 % Total loans and leases $ 4,391,122 100.0 % $ 3,860,259 100.0 % $ 3,863,148 100.0 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (51,300 ) (41,840 ) (31,132 ) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses $ 4,339,822 $ 3,818,419 $ 3,832,016 ASSET QUALITY Non-Performing Assets The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases (excluding acquired impaired), non-performing assets, and other real estate owned at the dates indicated: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans and leases $ 40,505 $ 48,964 $ 36,272 $ 39,528 $ 34,027 Past due loans and leases 90 days or more and still accruing interest — — — — 996 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 3,151 1,725 1,771 2,204 1,529 Total non-performing loans and leases 43,656 50,689 38,043 41,732 36,552 Other real estate owned 8,652 9,273 9,896 6,502 6,531 Total non-performing assets $ 52,308 $ 59,962 $ 47,939 $ 48,234 $ 43,083 Total non-performing loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.99 % 1.31 % 1.00 % 1.09 % 0.95 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.82 % 1.05 % 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.80 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans and leases 117.51 % 82.54 % 83.95 % 75.68 % 85.17 % Non-performing assets guaranteed by U.S. government: Non-accrual loans guaranteed $ 3,755 $ 4,957 $ 4,232 $ 4,167 $ 4,723 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest guaranteed — — — — — Accruing troubled debt restructured loans guaranteed — — — — — Total non-performing loans guaranteed $ 3,755 $ 4,957 $ 4,232 $ 4,167 $ 4,723 Total non-performing loans and leases not guaranteed as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.91 % 1.18 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 0.82 % Total non-performing assets not guaranteed as a percentage of total assets 0.76 % 0.96 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.71 % Variances in non-performing assets were: Non-performing loans and leases were $43.7 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $7.0 million from $50.7 million at March 31, 2020, principally due to charge-offs; and

Other real estate owned was $8.7 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $621,000 from $9.3 million at March 31, 2020 due to sales and valuation adjustments. U.S. government guaranteed balances of non-performing loans were $3.8 million at June 30, 2020 and $5.0 million at March 31, 2020. Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 41,840 $ 31,936 $ 31,585 $ 31,132 $ 27,106 $ 31,936 $ 25,201 Provision for loan and lease losses 15,518 14,455 4,387 5,931 6,391 29,973 10,390 Net charge-offs of loans and leases (6,058 ) (4,551 ) (4,036 ) (5,478 ) (2,365 ) (10,609 ) (4,459 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 51,300 $ 41,840 $ 31,936 $ 31,585 $ 31,132 $ 51,300 $ 31,132 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period end total loans and leases held for investment 1.17 % 1.08 % 0.84 % 0.82 % 0.81 % 1.17 % 0.81 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans and leases outstanding during the period 0.57 % 0.48 % 0.42 % 0.56 % 0.25 % 0.53 % 0.25 % Provision for loan and lease losses to net charge-offs during the period 2.56x 3.18x 1.09x 1.08x 2.70x 2.83 x 2.33x The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment increased to 1.17% at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.08% at March 31, 2020 and 0.81% at June 30, 2019. In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued new guidance on the recognition of credit losses which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses. In November 2019, the FASB delayed the effective date of the standard for smaller reporting companies, which includes emerging growth companies. Assuming the Company remains an emerging growth company, the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022. The Company is in the process of implementation and determining the impact that this new authoritative guidance will have on the Company’s consolidated financial statements. Net Charge-Offs Net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2020 were $6.1 million, or 0.57% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, an increase of $1.5 million compared to $4.6 million, or 0.48% of average loans and leases, during the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of $3.7 million from $2.4 million, or 0.25%, for the comparable quarter one year ago. The net charge-offs during the quarter were primarily attributed to commercial and industrial loans. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 included $2.0 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 included $3.4 million and second quarter of 2019 included $2.3 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans. Deposits and Other Liabilities The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,768,675 $ 1,290,896 $ 1,279,641 $ 1,221,431 $ 1,240,375 Interest-bearing checking accounts 503,909 355,678 338,185 372,049 345,081 Money market demand accounts 1,233,748 1,104,276 881,387 745,154 728,954 Other savings 525,043 486,131 475,839 471,878 480,756 Time deposits (below $250,000) 710,429 800,759 916,723 966,866 980,162 Time deposits ($250,000 and above) 216,541 201,096 255,802 302,936 284,915 Total deposits $ 4,958,345 $ 4,238,836 $ 4,147,577 $ 4,080,314 $ 4,060,243 Total deposits were $5.0 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $719.5 million compared to March 31, 2020, an increase of 17.0%. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 35.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2020 compared to 30.5% at March 31, 2020. The increase in the current quarter was primarily due to: An increase in non-interest-bearing deposits of $477.8 million, from $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020 to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020, mostly due to increases in business account balances;

An increase in interest-bearing checking accounts of $148.2 million, from $355.7 million at March 31, 2020 to $503.9 million at June 30, 2020, mostly due to increases in personal and brokered account balances; and

An increase in money market demand deposits of $129.5 million, from $1.1 billion at March 31, 2020 to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2020, largely driven by growth in business and brokered account balances. Partially offset by: A decrease in time deposits of $74.9 million, from $1.0 billion at March 31, 2020 to $927.0 million at June 30, 2020, principally driven by decreases in personal certificates. Total borrowings and other liabilities were $654.2 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $79.0 million from $733.3 million at March 31, 2020. Stockholders’ Equity Total stockholders’ equity was $780.9 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $18.3 million from $762.7 million at March 31, 2020. The increase was due to the increase in accumulated other comprehensive income reflecting the unrealized gains in our available-for-sale securities portfolio in addition to net income generated during the quarter less dividends declared. The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and Byline Bank as of June 30, 2020: Actual Minimum Capital

Required Required to be

Considered

Well Capitalized June 30, 2020 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 712,081 15.86 % $ 359,161 8.00 % N/A N/A Bank 635,920 14.21 % 358,043 8.00 % $ 447,554 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 608,931 13.56 % $ 269,371 6.00 % N/A N/A Bank 582,770 13.02 % 268,532 6.00 % $ 358,043 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk weighted assets: Company $ 553,493 12.33 % $ 202,028 4.50 % N/A N/A Bank 582,770 13.02 % 201,399 4.50 % $ 290,910 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to average assets: Company $ 608,931 10.29 % $ 236,702 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 582,770 9.85 % 236,555 4.00 % $ 295,694 5.00 % Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to the Company’s current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance. On June 26, 2020, the Company completed a public offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due July 1, 2030. The subordinated notes bear a fixed interest rate of 6.00% until July 1, 2025 and a floating interest rate equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be three-month term SOFR plus 588 basis points thereafter until maturity. The subordinated notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes. Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, July 24, 2020 to discuss its quarterly financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 512-8755. A recorded replay can be accessed through August 7, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529; passcode: 10146069. A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2020 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Company’s investor relations website at www.bylinebancorp.com. About Byline Bancorp, Inc. Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.4 billion in assets and operates more than 50 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, non-interest income to total revenues, adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity, adjusted return on average assets, pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, management acknowledges that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP financial measures that we and other companies use. Management also uses these measures for peer comparison. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the financial schedules included in this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the detailed definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ‘‘may’’, ‘‘might’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘predict’’, ‘‘potential’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘continue’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘seek’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘projection’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘annualized’’, “target” and ‘‘outlook’’, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements involve estimates and known and unknown risks, and reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis, which may or may not prove to be correct, and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our employees, customers, counterparties and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in U.S. or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Certain risks and important factors that could affect Byline’s future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including among other things under the heading “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Byline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws. BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 51,818 $ 45,233 $ 48,228 $ 75,275 $ 57,513 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 88,113 74,386 32,509 33,564 31,802 Cash and cash equivalents 139,931 119,619 80,737 108,839 89,315 Equity and other securities, at fair value 8,181 7,413 8,031 7,648 7,662 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,426,871 1,299,483 1,186,292 1,031,933 969,029 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,404 4,408 4,412 4,417 4,421 Restricted stock, at cost 6,232 24,197 22,127 24,331 22,937 Loans held for sale 3,031 13,299 11,732 7,176 18,473 Loans and leases: Loans and leases 4,391,122 3,860,259 3,785,661 3,831,090 3,863,148 Allowance for loan and lease losses (51,300 ) (41,840 ) (31,936 ) (31,585 ) (31,132 ) Net loans and leases 4,339,822 3,818,419 3,753,725 3,799,505 3,832,016 Servicing assets, at fair value 18,351 17,800 19,471 19,939 19,760 Premises and equipment, net 95,546 96,446 96,140 96,006 96,588 Other real estate owned, net 8,652 9,273 9,896 6,502 6,531 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 176,470 178,362 180,255 179,543 181,546 Bank-owned life insurance 9,896 9,898 9,750 9,699 9,634 Deferred tax assets, net 37,082 33,845 38,315 33,388 35,737 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 119,049 102,292 100,926 109,352 97,587 Total assets $ 6,393,518 $ 5,734,754 $ 5,521,809 $ 5,438,278 $ 5,391,236 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,768,675 $ 1,290,896 $ 1,279,641 $ 1,221,431 $ 1,240,375 Interest-bearing deposits 3,189,670 2,947,940 2,867,936 2,858,883 2,819,868 Total deposits 4,958,345 4,238,836 4,147,577 4,080,314 4,060,243 Other borrowings 510,414 640,647 539,638 538,290 532,885 Subordinated notes, net 48,777 — — — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts, net 36,206 37,462 37,334 37,207 37,059 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 58,841 55,142 47,145 46,601 43,374 Total liabilities 5,612,583 4,972,087 4,771,694 4,702,412 4,673,561 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 Common stock 381 380 379 378 378 Additional paid-in capital 583,307 582,517 580,965 579,564 578,828 Retained earnings 168,444 160,652 159,033 144,525 129,379 Treasury stock (1,668 ) (1,668 ) — — — Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 20,033 10,348 (700 ) 961 (1,348 ) Total stockholders’ equity 780,935 762,667 750,115 735,866 717,675 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,393,518 $ 5,734,754 $ 5,521,809 $ 5,438,278 $ 5,391,236 BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 50,153 $ 54,158 $ 58,203 $ 63,391 $ 59,524 $ 104,311 $ 113,907 Interest on securities 7,530 8,016 7,212 7,040 6,665 15,546 12,767 Other interest and dividend income 222 992 500 598 571 1,214 1,196 Total interest and dividend income 57,905 63,166 65,915 71,029 66,760 121,071 127,870 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 4,246 7,804 9,325 9,618 9,306 12,050 17,382 Other borrowings 476 1,897 1,989 2,835 2,265 2,373 4,431 Subordinated notes and debentures 574 640 687 738 741 1,214 1,524 Total interest expense 5,296 10,341 12,001 13,191 12,312 15,637 23,337 Net interest income 52,609 52,825 53,914 57,838 54,448 105,434 104,533 PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES 15,518 14,455 4,387 5,931 6,391 29,973 10,390 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 37,091 38,370 49,527 51,907 48,057 75,461 94,143 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits 1,455 1,673 1,635 1,612 1,441 3,128 3,211 Loan servicing revenue 2,980 2,758 2,834 2,692 2,630 5,738 5,169 Loan servicing asset revaluation (711 ) (3,064 ) (2,545 ) (1,610 ) (1,223 ) (3,775 ) (2,484 ) ATM and interchange fees 845 1,216 1,150 973 945 2,061 1,662 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale — 1,375 — 178 973 1,375 973 Change in fair value of equity securities, net 766 (619 ) 381 (15 ) 551 147 1,050 Net gains on sales of loans 6,456 4,773 8,735 9,405 7,472 11,229 13,705 Wealth management and trust income 608 669 704 653 626 1,277 1,221 Other non-interest income 389 392 1,622 918 768 781 1,664 Total non-interest income 12,788 9,173 14,516 14,806 14,183 21,961 26,171 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 19,405 24,666 24,228 24,537 23,652 44,071 46,544 Occupancy and equipment expense, net 5,359 5,524 5,241 4,512 5,069 10,883 10,018 Loan and lease related expenses 1,260 1,311 2,648 1,949 1,841 2,571 3,418 Legal, audit, and other professional fees 2,078 2,334 2,340 4,066 2,981 4,412 5,047 Data processing 2,826 2,665 2,678 4,062 3,849 5,491 6,993 Net loss recognized on other real estate owned and other related expenses 456 519 122 95 252 975 448 Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,892 1,893 2,002 2,003 1,959 3,785 3,732 Other non-interest expense 3,736 4,615 4,435 4,224 4,351 8,351 8,433 Total non-interest expense 37,012 43,527 43,694 45,448 43,954 80,539 84,633 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,867 4,016 20,349 21,265 18,286 16,883 35,681 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,728 1,050 4,497 5,923 5,075 4,778 9,873 NET INCOME 9,139 2,966 15,852 15,342 13,211 12,105 25,808 Dividends on preferred shares 195 196 196 196 195 391 391 INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 8,944 $ 2,770 $ 15,656 $ 15,146 $ 13,016 $ 11,714 $ 25,417 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.68 BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Six Months

Ended (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Common Share Data Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.69 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.68 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(2)(3)(4) $ 0.24 $ 0.09 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.32 $ 0.79 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 37,919,480 37,943,333 37,872,835 37,831,356 37,263,352 37,931,406 36,719,436 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 38,027,289 38,663,658 38,537,899 38,487,180 37,948,006 38,350,064 37,445,407 Common shares outstanding 38,388,217 38,383,021 38,256,500 38,169,126 38,115,219 38,388,217 38,115,219 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 N/A N/A $ 0.06 N/A Dividend payout ratio on common stock 12.50 % 42.86 % 7.32 % N/A N/A 19.35 % N/A Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 15.47 $ 14.95 $ 14.62 $ 14.30 $ 13.79 $ 15.47 $ 13.79 Key Ratios and Performance Metrics (annualized where applicable) Net interest margin 3.71 % 4.17 % 4.32 % 4.62 % 4.51 % 3.93 % 4.47 % Average cost of deposits 0.36 % 0.75 % 0.88 % 0.94 % 0.92 % 0.54 % 0.90 % Efficiency ratio(2) 53.70 % 67.16 % 60.93 % 59.81 % 61.19 % 60.25 % 61.90 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)(3) 53.70 % 66.00 % 60.51 % 58.17 % 56.02 % 59.69 % 57.70 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.41 % 3.15 % 3.19 % 3.32 % 3.34 % 2.76 % 3.33 % Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets(1)(3) 2.41 % 3.09 % 3.17 % 3.23 % 3.07 % 2.73 % 3.12 % Return on average stockholders' equity 4.74 % 1.56 % 8.43 % 8.34 % 7.60 % 3.16 % 7.67 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity(1)(3)(4) 4.74 % 1.83 % 8.54 % 8.78 % 9.16 % 3.29 % 8.90 % Return on average assets 0.59 % 0.21 % 1.16 % 1.12 % 1.00 % 0.41 % 1.02 % Adjusted return on average assets(1)(3)(4) 0.59 % 0.25 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.21 % 0.43 % 1.18 % Non-interest income to total revenues(1) 19.56 % 14.79 % 21.21 % 20.38 % 20.67 % 17.24 % 20.02 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1) 1.85 % 1.33 % 1.81 % 1.98 % 1.88 % 1.60 % 1.81 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1)(3) 1.85 % 1.39 % 1.83 % 2.07 % 2.15 % 1.63 % 2.03 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1) 7.05 % 2.89 % 12.20 % 12.22 % 11.32 % 4.99 % 11.35 % Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1)(3) 7.05 % 3.25 % 12.35 % 12.82 % 13.44 % 5.17 % 13.00 % Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits 35.67 % 30.45 % 30.85 % 29.93 % 30.55 % 35.67 % 30.55 % Loans and leases held for sale and loans and lease held for investment to total deposits 88.62 % 91.38 % 91.56 % 94.07 % 95.60 % 88.62 % 95.60 % Deposits to total liabilities 88.34 % 85.25 % 86.92 % 86.77 % 86.88 % 88.34 % 86.88 % Deposits per branch $ 86,989 $ 74,366 $ 67,993 $ 66,890 $ 66,561 $ 86,989 $ 66,561 Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases held for investment, net before ALLL 0.99 % 1.31 % 1.00 % 1.09 % 0.95 % 0.99 % 0.95 % ALLL to total loans and leases held for investment, net before ALLL 1.17 % 1.08 % 0.84 % 0.82 % 0.81 % 1.17 % 0.81 % Net charge-offs to average total loans and leases held for investment, net before ALLL 0.57 % 0.48 % 0.42 % 0.56 % 0.25 % 0.53 % 0.25 % Acquisition accounting adjustments(4) $ 19,324 $ 25,889 $ 28,511 $ 31,053 $ 37,109 $ 19,324 $ 37,109 Capital Ratios Common equity to total assets 12.05 % 13.12 % 13.40 % 13.34 % 13.12 % 12.05 % 13.12 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.55 % 10.33 % 10.47 % 10.38 % 10.09 % 9.55 % 10.09 % Leverage ratio 10.29 % 11.18 % 11.39 % 11.14 % 11.09 % 10.29 % 11.09 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.33 % 12.24 % 12.36 % 12.12 % 11.65 % 12.33 % 11.65 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.56 % 13.52 % 13.67 % 13.43 % 12.96 % 13.56 % 12.96 % Total capital ratio 15.86 % 14.50 % 14.43 % 14.19 % 13.71 % 15.86 % 13.71 % (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Represents non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Calculation excludes impairment charges, merger-related expenses, and core systems conversion expense. (4) Represents the remaining net unaccreted discount as a result of applying the fair value adjustment at the time of the business combination on acquired loans. BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE STATEMENT OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS AND AVERAGE INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Average

Yield /

Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,971 $ 25 0.17 % $ 35,346 $ 245 2.78 % Loans and leases(1) 4,283,654 50,153 4.71 % 3,759,634 59,524 6.35 % Taxable securities 1,243,604 7,021 2.27 % 975,693 6,563 2.70 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 117,340 706 2.42 % 68,314 428 2.52 % Total interest-earning assets $ 5,703,569 $ 57,905 4.08 % $ 4,838,987 $ 66,760