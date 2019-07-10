Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Byline Bancorp Inc    BY

BYLINE BANCORP INC

(BY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Byline Bancorp, Inc. : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, July 25

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

Conference call and webcast to be held on Friday, July 26

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Byline Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 26, 2019 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 26, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: 877-512-8755

Telephone Replay (available through August 9, 2019): (877) 344-7529; passcode: 10133221

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News and Events page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $5.3 billion in assets and operates more than 60 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top 10 Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as ‘‘may’’, ‘‘might’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘predict’’, ‘‘potential’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘continue’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘seek’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘projection’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘annualized’’, “target” and ‘‘outlook’’, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements reflect various assumptions and involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis which may or may not prove to be correct and which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside the control of Byline and its respective affiliates, directors, employees and other representatives, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in this communication. No representations, warranties or guarantees are or will be made by Byline as to the reliability, accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or that such forward-looking statements are or will remain based on reasonable assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this communication. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BYLINE BANCORP INC
06:46pBYLINE BANCORP, INC. : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thur..
BU
06/13BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Appoints Steven P. Kent to Board of Directors
BU
06/13BYLINE BANCORP : Donald J. Gibson Jr. Joins Byline Bancorp as Executive Vice Pre..
BU
06/13BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/13BYLINE BANCORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/13BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
06/12BYLINE BANCORP : to Participate in Piper Jaffray Midwest Bank Symposium
BU
05/16BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/15BYLINE BANCORP, INC. : Announces Bruce Lammers to Retire from Byline Bank
BU
05/09BYLINE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 266 M
EBIT 2019 93,6 M
Net income 2019 58,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 723 M
Chart BYLINE BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Byline Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BYLINE BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,3  $
Last Close Price 19,0  $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto J. Paracchini President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto R. Herencia Chairman
Lindsay Y. Corby Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Antonio del Valle Perochena Director
Jaime Ruíz Sacristán Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYLINE BANCORP INC15.63%743
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.56%181 852
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.21%55 138
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 158
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK16.02%49 266
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-3.12%48 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About